Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... * AFFECTED AREA...Along and southeast of a line from New Ulm to Blaine. * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&