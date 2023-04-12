The Free Press
MANKATO — Jack Zigan picked up a pair of saves, helping Minnesota State sweep Upper Iowa 5-2 and 2-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Bowyer Field.
In the opener, Jackson Hauge had two hits, including an RBI double. Adam Schneider and Brock Johnson each had an RBI single, and Aidan Byrne added a sacrifice fly.
Louis Magers pitched six innings to get the win, allowing two runs on five hits.
Zigan pitched the final inning for the save, giving up one hit.
In Game 2, the Mavericks had nine hits, but both runs scored without a hit. In the fourth inning, Hunter Ranweiler drew a bases-loaded walk, and Johnson picked up the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Matthew Fleischhacker, Byrne and Mikey Gottschalk each had two hits.
Taisei Yahiro was the winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts. Zigan pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts.
The Mavericks (24-7, 14-2 in Northern Sun) host Augustana for three games Friday and Saturday at Bowyer Field.
Gustavus Adolphus splits: The Gusties’ 10-game winning streak ended in an MIAC doubleheader split at Augsburg, winning the opener 9-5 before losing the second game 9-7.
Sam Schneider hit a three-run homer in the first game, and Chris Knowles had a home run and two RBIs. Jack Hanson scored three runs.
Damon Rademacher was the winning pitcher, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
In the second game, Logan Bjorkman hit a three-run homer, and Drake Siens had three hits and two RBIs.
Reliever Jackson Thielen took the loss after giving up three runs in two innings.
Bethany Lutheran 20, Martin Luther 0: Reed Brown had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, to lead the Vikings to an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference win at ISG Field.
Matt Verdugo, J.T. Garcia and Ben Hopper each had two RBIs.
Eli Fest pitched five innings for the win, allowing four hits and striking out seven. Jadrien Keavy pitched the final two innings to complete the five-hit shutout.
Bethany (8-8, 4-3) plays a doubleheader Friday against Northwestern at St. Paul.
