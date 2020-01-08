The Free Press
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran shot 60.5% in the second half, making six 3-pointers, to pull away from Minnesota Morris to win 96-86 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Cire Mayfield led Bethany, which led 37-36 at halftime, with 27 points, eight assists and three steals. Jared Milinkovich scored 23 points, making 8 of 10 field goals and 6 of 6 free throws, to go with nine rebounds. Brian Smith scored 14 points, and Trenton Krueger had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Bethany (8-5, 3-1 in UMAC) hosts Northland on Saturday.
Bethany women: The Vikings scored the first nine points of the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit, holding on to defeat Minnesota Morris 69-66 in a UMAC game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
The Vikings trailed 37-28 at halftime but rallied to lead 49-48 after the third quarter.
Hanna Geistfeld scored 30 points, making 10 of 11 free throws. Abby Olson added 14 points, hitting 9 of 10 free throws, and Skylar Cotten scored 10 points. Geistfeld and Kenlie Pytleski each had six rebounds.
Bethany was 20 of 25 at the free-throw line, while Minnesota Morris was 6 of 9.
The Vikings (10-2, 3-1) host Northland on Saturday.
Gustavus men: Kaleb Feahn scored 26 points as the Gusties picked up a 76-65 MIAC win over St. Mary’s at Winona.
Feahn made 14 of 16 free throws. Logan Rezac had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nolan Malo scored 13 points, and Isaac Douglas added 10 points.
Gustavus (5-8, 5-3 in MIAC) plays at Bethel on Saturday.
Gustavus women: Paige Richert had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Gusties defeated St. Mary’s 82-65 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Caitlin Rorman added 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ava Gonsorowski collected 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Gustavus (11-1, 7-0) plays at Bethel on Saturday.
