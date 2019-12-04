The Free Press
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball team moved to 2-0 in the MIAC with an 88-81 overtime win over Hamline Wednesday at home.
The Gusties trailed by five at halftime, but were able to battle back.
Nolan Malo led GAC with 22 points and five rebounds. Isaac Douglas finished with 15 points and seven assists, while Benji Lundberg had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Marten Morem added 13 points.
GAC (2-3) plays Saturday at St. Thomas.
Women’s basketball: Ava Gonsorowski scored 23 points for the Gusties in a 76-57 road win over Hamline.
GAC outscored the Pipers 24-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
Caitlin Rorman and Marisa Gustafson each scored 13 for the Gusties. The team shot 52.7% from the field.
The Gusties (5-1, 2-0) play Saturday at St. Thomas.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: The Vikings jumped out to a 54-19 halftime lead and never looked back in a 90-57 road win over Martin Luther.
Hanna Geistfeld finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Abby Olson added 20 points.
The Vikings outrebounded MLC 49-26.
Bethany (5-1) will host Northwestern Wednesday.
Men’s basketball: Trenton Krueger finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Vikings in their 85-68 road victory over Martin Luther.
Cire Mayfield had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brian Smith also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bethany took 87 shots compared to only 47 from the Knights. BLC grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.
The Vikings (4-2, 1-0) play Saturday at Central.
