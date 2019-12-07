The Free Press
ST. PAUL — The Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball team broke St. Thomas’ 77-game MIAC winning streak on Saturday, defeating the No. 6 Tommies 62-57.
It was the Gusties’ first victory over St. Thomas since 2010. It was also broke St. Thomas’ 29-game home winning streak.
Caitlin Rorman led Gustavus with 20 points and seven rebounds. Paige Richert scored 12 points, and Ava Gonsorowski scored 10.
The Tommies led 19-12 after the first quarter, but the Gusties outscored them 19-6 in the second for a 31-25 halftime lead. Gustavus’ lead was cut to 45-44 in the third quarter. Although the game was tied 52-52 with 5:19 to play, the Gusties didn’t fall behind.
Gustavus (6-1, 3-0 in MIAC) plays at St. Benedict on Wednesday.
Gustavus men: No. 5 St. Thomas jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead and didn’t look back in a 90-66 MIAC victory at St. Paul.
Nolan Malo led the Gusties with 15 points. Isaac Douglas and Peter Lundquist each scored 13 points.
Anders Nelson led the Tommies with 13 points. St. Thomas’ bench outscored Gustavus’ 41-24.
Gustavus (2-4, 2-1 in MIAC) hosts St. John’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran men: The Vikings fell 90-89 on a made free throw in the final 10 seconds at Central in Pella, Iowa.
Jared Milinkovich and Cire Mayfield each scored 22 points for Bethany. Trenton Krueger finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Bethany hosts Northwestern at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
