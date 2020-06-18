Minnesota State’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons will be the same length but with fewer games.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference approved its revised schedules for winter and spring sports this week, reaching NCAA maximum games for all Division II programs. The changes reflect a conference-only schedule, with some changes to postseason tournaments.
The basketball teams will play 22 games, nearly in the order already assigned, but the season will stay the same length, with the opening practice on Oct. 15 and the first games on Nov. 13. Normally, the 22 conference games would spread out over 12 weeks, but in this schedule, the 22 games will take 15 weeks to play.
The conference has scheduled games during the Thanksgiving weekend to keep athletes on campus, but there will be a longer break during the holidays, from Dec. 21-31 when athletes will return to their homes to reduce expenses. There is a possibility that teams could schedule exhibition games during those 10 days, and Minnesota State women’s coach Emilee Thiesse and men’s coach Matt Margenthaler both showed some interest in that.
“Ten days is a long break, and I don’t think anyone is interested in having a 20-day break,” Thiesse said.
Practices can resume on Jan. 1, with games beginning again on Jan. 8. Teams have the option of rescheduling the first game against their travel partner to balance the schedule and lessen the long break. The Mavericks will play travel partner Concordia-St. Paul on Dec. 12.
“I’m glad we went to 15 weeks, but I don’t like how we did it,” Margenthaler said, echoing Thiesse’s opinion. “We could have started a week later and not had such a long break. But I guess it’s the best decision for everybody.”
The conference basketball tournament will be reduced by 50%, as is the case with other sports, meaning the top four teams from the South and North Divisions will qualify.
There will be no provision for the No. 5 team in one division to get in with a better record than the No. 4 team from the other division. Last season, the Minnesota State men’s team was the No. 5 seed in the South but got the higher seed, and homecourt advantage in the opening round of the conference tournament, over Bemidji State, which finished fourth in the North.
“Every game becomes that much more important,” Margenthaler said. “The guys will have to understand that.”
The conference tournament will not have any on-campus games, with all qualifying teams meeting at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games.
“To have conference games right of the gate, that will be different,” Thiesse said. “Sometimes, you can use those nonconference games to knock the dust off. It’s always our expectation to win conference games, but you’re going to have to be ready every game because one loss might make a big difference.”
The other winter sports and most of the spring sports will keep their original schedules, staying within NCAA maximums, with the same postseason tournament.
Baseball and softball are playing conference-only schedules, but it was decided to leave the postseason tournament as it is, with an eight-team double-elimination format for baseball and a 10-team double-elimination format for softball. Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said the decision to keep the status quo for baseball and softball was made because both of those sports lost the majority of last season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Men’s and women’s hockey was unaffected by these changes because they are Division I programs.
