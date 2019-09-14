6 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium; Twitter: @ChadCourrier; 1230 AM The Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks open their home schedule with tonight’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division game against Augustana. ... The Mavericks defeated Southwest Minnesota State 38-23 at Marshall on Saturday. Last week, Augustana defeated Upper Iowa 52-0 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. ... Minnesota State leads the series 26-23 and has won the last eight games. Last season, the Mavericks won 38-36 by stopping a two-point conversion on the final play of the game at Sioux Falls. ... Minnesota State remains at No. 3 in national polls, while Augustana received votes in one of the polls. ... Minnesota State has won 25 consecutive Northern Sun games. ... Minnesota State went 8-1 at Blakeslee Stadium last season. Since joining the Northern Sun in 2008, the Mavericks are 65-12 at home. ... Augustana has won six straight road games.
Second down: Senior running back Nate Gunn was the Northern Sun’s offensive player of the week after rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries against Southwest. He has rushed for at least 200 yards three times in his MSU career. He now has has 632 carries for 3,497 yards and 37 touchdown rushes at Minnesota State and is well within reach of team records held by Connor Thomas (2012-15). ... Receiver Shane Zylstra caught the 37th touchdown pass of his career last week, breaking the team record. ... Quarterbacks Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa combined for 207 yards and a touchdown passing and 126 yards rushing.
Third down: Minnesota State came up with two turnovers last week, with cornerback Parrish Marrow and safety Cole Schroedermeier each making an interception. ... The Mavericks made six sacks, including 2.0 by linebacker Zach Robertson. ... Linebacker Destyn Woody made a team-best 8 tackles last week. ... The Mavericks allowed just 4 yards rushing.
Fourth down: Augustana is led by quarterback Kyle Saddler, who completed 22 of 25 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns last week. He also ran for two scores. ... Brett Shepley, Devon Jones and Anthony Karmazyn each caught a touchdown pass. ... The Augustana defense had 12 tackles for loss and three sacks last week. The defense also made three turnovers, including an interception by Cody Kujawa that was returned 27 yards for a touchdown. ... T.J. Liggett leads the team with 10 tackles.
Extra point: Last season’s game between these teams was one of the best in the Northern Sun. The Mavericks had 570 yards of offense, and Augustana had 521. The Mavericks trailed 30-21 late in the third quarter before scoring 17 consecutive points. Minnesota State went ahead 38-30 with 1:31 to play, but Augustana scored on the final play of the game when Saddler ran in from the 1. However, on the run, his helmet came off and had to be replaced for the two-point conversion, which the Mavericks stopped for the victory. Schlichte passed for 332 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a touchdown. Gunn had 131 yards rushing with three touchdowns, and Zylstra had seven catches for 134 yards and a score. Saddler passed for 451 yards and three touchdowns.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wisconsin-Stout
1 p.m., Menomonie, Wis.; 860 AM KNUJ
First down: Gustavus Adolphus plays its first road game today, taking on Wisconsin-Stout. Last week, the Gusties defeated Martin Luther 50-19, while Stout lost 14-7 at St. John’s. ... Wisconsin-Stout leads the series 4-2. Last season, Stout won 24-23 in overtime at Hollingsworth Stadium.
Second down: Gustavus senior quarterback Michael Veldman completed 18 of 27 passes for 353 yards with three touchdowns, and he rushed for a touchdown. ... Brice Panning caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns, and Josh Kirk had six catches for 119 yards. ... David Peal rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns, and Dalton Thelen added 42 yards rushing. ... Gustavus was 7 of 14 on third-down plays and scored touchdowns on 5 of 7 possessions inside the red zone.
Third down: Kaleb Scott and Jake Krull each made an interception against Martin Luther. ... Zach Jakes had a team-high eight tackles, while Ezekiel Sundberg had seven. ... Nicholas Negron made a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown. ... Lucas Oleson made the Gusties’ only sack. ... The Gusties limited Martin Luther to 4 of 17 on third-down conversions.
Fourth down: Stout is led by quarterback Sean Borgerding, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 136 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions last weekend. ... Josh Nitek led the team with eight carries for 25 yards. ... Levy Hamer had three catches for 48 yards while Tyler Seymour had three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. ... The Blue Devils made two interceptions and three sacks.
Extra point: In last season’s game, Gustavus led 10-0 at halftime and went up 17-0 in the third quarter. Stout scored 17 straight points to send the game into overtime. Stout scored on its first possession in overtime to lead 24-17, but the Gusties answered with a touchdown and missed the PAT. Veldman passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, while Brayton Finch rushed for 76 yards and a score and caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.
