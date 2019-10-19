1 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, 1230 AM Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (6-0) return home to face Mary (1-5) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game. ... Minnesota State won 39-7 at Northern State last week, while Mary defeated Upper Iowa 27-21 at Bismarck, North Dakota. ... The Mavericks lead the series 5-0, including a 35-7 victory in 2017. ... Minnesota State remains at No. 3 in both national polls. ... Minnesota State has won 30 consecutive Northern Sun games.
Second down: Minnesota State running back Nate Gunn ranks fourth in Division II with 805 yards rushing, and he’s scored nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry. ... Shane Zylstra ranks fifth in Division II with 696 yards receiving and seventh with eight touchdowns. In the last two weeks, he has 15 receptions for 383 yards and five touchdowns. ... Quarterback Ryan Schlichte has completed 29 of 58 passes for 524 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Backup J.D. Ekowa has completed 40 of 69 passes for 636 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The passing game is averaging 16.4 yards per reception ... The offensive line of center Brandon Krantz, guards Hunter Toppel and Carter Dowdle and tackles Evan Heim and Jared Gossen has started all six games.
Third down: The defense has allowed just 8.8 points, which ranks first in Division II, and 229.8 yards of offense, which is fifth, per game. Opponents are converting only 28 percent of third-down plays. ... Linebacker Zach Robertson leads the defense with 36 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. ... Nickle linebacker Jack Leius has made 30 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. ... The Mavericks have made 21 sacks, while allowing only six. Defensive end Jordan Bergren has 3.0 sacks, while linebacker Destyn Woody, defensive end Brayden Thomas and defensive tackle Nic Dahlke each have 2.5.
Fourth down: Mary is averaging 17.8 points and 325.5 yards of total offense per game, with 198.7 yards passing. ... Bryan Lumsden has 273 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Logan Nelson has 260 yards rushing and five touchdowns. ... Nelson has completed 48 of 89 passes for 733 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. ... Danny Kittner has caught 26 passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns. Leonardo Vecchi has caught two touchdown passes. ... Opponents have averaged 38.0 points and 421.3 yards of total offense. Opponents have converted 47.3% of their third-down attempts. ... Paul Guptill leads the defense with 47 tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss. Richard Bendish has 40 tackles.
Extra point: Minnesota State is plus-9 in turnover margin, which is tied for fifth in Division II. The Mavericks have made 11 interceptions from seven different players. Safety Cole Schroedermeier leads the team with three interceptions, while Jack Leius and Jack Curtis each have two. Minnesota State has recovered six fumbles, with Brayden Thomas making two.
Hamline at Gustavus Adolphus
1 p.m., Hollingsworth Stadium, 860 AM KNUJ
First down: The Gusties (3-2, 1-2 in MIAC) return home for Hall of Fame Day, hosting Hamline (1-5, 0-4) in an MIAC game. Gustavus defeated Concordia 35-28 last week, scoring the winning points on a 78-yard pass in the final seconds. Hamline lost 14-7 to Carleton last week. ... This is the 87th meeting between Gustavus and Hamline, with the Gusties leading the series 62-24. Last season in St. Paul, Gustavus used two special teams scores to defeat the Pipers 42-14.
Second down: Receiver Josh Kirk is the MIAC offensive player of the week after making nine catches for 233 yards, including a 78-yard score with 14 seconds left in the victory over Concordia. Eight of Kirk’s nine catches resulted in first downs. The 233 yards were the second-highest total in team history. For the season, Kirk has 35 catches for 590 yards. ... Quarterback Michael Veldman has passed for 1,671 yards, which ranks 10th in Division III. Veldman has completed 112 of 176 passes with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Running back David Peal has rushed for 164 yards and five touchdowns. ... Receiver Brice Panning has made 33 receptions for 506 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... The Gusties average 36.0 points and 402.0 yards of total offense per game and have scored touchdowns on 20 of 24 possessions in the red zone, best in the conference.
Third down: Linebacker Jake Boykin and lineman Zach Jakes lead the defense with 33 and 31 tackles, respectively, with Jakes having a team-best 2.5 tackles for loss. ... Jake Krull has been the team’s top tackler in the secondary, recording 28 tackles to go along with one interception. ... Kaleb Scott has two interceptions and five pass deflections.
Fourth down: Last week, Hamline outgained Carleton 366-233 yards, but turned the ball over on downs five times, threw an interception and lost a fumble. ... The Pipers average 10.2 points and 250.2 yards per game. They allow 41.0 points and 477.5 yards. ... They have used three quarterbacks, with Connor Leavens being the team’s top passer. Leavens has completed 73 of 135 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns, but has seven interceptions. Manny Moton has rushed 37 times for 104 yards and a score, while only throwing 35 passes. ... Terrell Jones is the team’s top back, rushing 36 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. ... Triston Thomas and Tanner Lunceford lead the team in receiving with 34 and 29 receptions, respectively. ... The defense is led by linebacker Monty Stenroos, who has 53 tackles, including 5.0 for loss. Carson Reinard has 44 tackles. ... Chip Kindt has made two sacks.
Extra point: Since 2013, Gustavus has a 20-12 record at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties finish this season with three home games in the last five, taking on Hamline today, Carleton on Nov. 2 and St. Olaf on Nov. 16. Gustavus has a 17-1 record against the Pipers, Oles and Knights over the past six seasons.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
