2:05 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, Twitter @JimRueda, 1230-AM Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (5-0) celebrate homecoming with a game against Minnesota Duluth (5-0). These are the last unbeaten teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. ... Last week, the Mavericks defeated Winona State 20-6 at Blakeslee Stadium, while the Bulldogs won 42-7 at Bemidji State. ... Minnesota Duluth leads the series 20-17-1, but the Mavericks have won the last four games. In 2017, Minnesota State won 38-23 at Duluth. ... Minnesota State is ranked No. 3 in both national polls. Minnesota Duluth is rated No. 8 in the D2football.com poll and No. 12 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. ... Minnesota State has won 28 consecutive conference games.
Second down: Minnesota State is averaging 28.5 points and 453.8 yards, with 275.0 yards rushing. ... Senior Nate Gunn leads the Mavericks with 590 yards and six touchdowns rushing. Gunn has rushed for 40 touchdowns in his career, which is tied with Connor Thomas for the team record. Gunn needs just 6 yards rushing to break Thomas’ record of 3,850 yards. ... Senior Shane Zylstra has made 17 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Justin Arnold has 13 catches for 199 yards. ... Junior J.D. Ekowa played the majority of the last game at quarterback. He has completed 30 of 50 passes for 387 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 157 yards. Ryan Schlichte has completed 14 of 42 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed for 97 yards.
Third down: The Minnesota State defense has allowed only 16 points in the last three games. ... They Mavericks have allowed only 249.2 yards of offense, with 44.8 yards rushing. ... Senior linebacker Zach Robertson has 27 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Junior safety Cole Schroedermeier has 19 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. Junior linebacker Jack Leius has 25 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. ... Opponents are converting just 33 percent of their third downs. ... Opponents have only cracked the Minnesota State 20-yard line six times this season.
Fourth down: Minnesota Duluth is averaging 40.5 points and 441.0 yards of total offense, with 208.0 yards rushing and 233.0 yards passing. ... Quarterback John Larson leads the Bulldogs with 259 yards rushing yards and one touchdown, and he’s completed 58 of 108 passes for 869 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Running back Wade Sullivan has rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and Cazz Martin has rushed for four touchdowns. ... Quincy Woods leads the team with 13 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Ojile has caught two touchdown passes. ... The defense allows 12.0 points and 241.5 yards of offense, with just 85.5 yards rushing. ... Minnesota Duluth is plus-7 in turnovers. ... Austin Kurylo has a team-high 21 tackles. Nate Pearson has 6.0 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Berry Moreland has intercepted two passes.
Extra point: The Mavericks are 51-33-2 in homecoming games, winning the last eight. Last season, Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 45-10 on homecoming. Minnesota Duluth has only been the homecoming opponent once. In 2005, the Bulldogs defeated the Mavericks 28-23.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.