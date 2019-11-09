1 p.m., 1230-AM The Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (9-0) finish the regular season on the road, starting with today’s game at Sioux Falls (7-2). ... The Mavericks defeated Wayne State 62-7 at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday, while Sioux Falls won its fifth straight game, 47-10 at Upper Iowa, the fifth straight victory for the Cougars. ... Minnesota State leads the series 6-2, having won the last two matchups. Last season, the Mavericks won 31-21 at Blakeslee. ... The Mavericks have won 33 consecutive Northern Sun games. ... The Mavericks are ranked third in one national poll and fourth in the other. ... Minnesota State is ranked No. 2 in Super Region 4, while Sioux Falls is ranked No. 8.
Second down: The Mavericks average 6.2 yards per rushing attempt and 15.8 yards per reception. ... Senior Nate Gunn leads the Mavericks rushing attack with 1,043 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Senior Ryan Schlichte has passed for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns, and junior J.D. Ekowa has passed for 754 yards and five touchdowns. ... Senior Shane Zylstra has made 51 catches for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. Zylstra has five 100-yard games this season, including four in the last five. ... Senior Justin Arnold has 26 catches for 326 yards and a touchdown. ... The Mavericks average 7 minutes more in possession time than opponents. The offense has converted on 46% of the third-down plays.
Third down: The defense has made 36 sacks this season, with senior linebacker Zach Robertson making 4.0. He’s also the leading tackler with 47, including 9.5 tackles for loss. ... The Mavericks have 14 interceptions, with junior safety Cole Schroedermeier making three. ... Junior linebacker Jack Leius has tallied 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Alex Goettl has one interception and two fumble recoveries. ... Opponents are converting only 24% on third down and are 0 for 6 on fourth down.
Fourth down: Sioux Falls has averaged 35.8 points and 441.4 yards of offense, with 234.4 yards rushing. ... Thuro Reisdorfer leads the USF rushing attack with 863 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ja’Tai Jenkins has 513 yards rushing and three touchdowns. ... Caden Walters has passed for 1,804 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for seven touchdowns. He leads the Northern Sun in total offense at 241.5 yards per game. ... Nate Johnson leads the receivers with with 37 catches for 599 yards and six touchdowns. Karnell Collier has 35 catches for 495 yards and a touchdown. ... Brody Grantham leads the defense with 47 tackles, while Tucker Stout and Ryan Nieman each have four interceptions. Harvey Michael Enall has made 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Extra point: Don’t expect many points in this matchup. Sioux Falls ranks No. 1 in Division II for total defense at 214.3 yards allowed, while Minnesota State is No. 2 at 215.6 yards allowed. The Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in scoring defense at 8.6 points per game, while Sioux falls is sixth at 13.3 points. The Mavericks are fourth in rushing defense at 60.8 yards per game, and Sioux Falls is fifth at 64.1 yards. Minnesota State has the 12th-best pass defense, allowing 154.8 yards per game, while Sioux Falls is 10th at 150.2 yards.
Gustavus Adolphus at St. Thomas
1 p.m., St. Paul, 860-AM KNUJ
First down: Gustavus (6-2, 4-2 in MIAC) plays its final regular-season road game, going to at St. Thomas (6-2, 5-1). Gustavus is coming off a 55-28 win over Carleton, while the Tommies defeated St. Olaf 56-7. ... St. Thomas leads the series 50-36-2. Last season, St. Thomas scored a touchdown with 2:28 to play to defeat the Gusties 14-13 at Hollingsworth Stadium. ... Gustavus and St. Thomas are the only teams in the MIAC to score 21 points or more in every game.
Second down: Gusties quarterback Michael Veldman ranks fourth in Division III in both passing touchdowns (29) and passing efficiency (191.8), while sitting sixth in passing yards (2,544), ninth in passing yards per game (318.0) and 10th in completion percentage (69.3%). ... Receiver Brice Panning ranks second in Division III with 15 touchdown receptions and is tied for the fourth in points scored with 90. ... Josh Kirk is ninth in Division III with 971 yards receiving. ... David Peal has rushed for more than 100 yards in consecutive games and has 547 yards this season. He’s scored 11 touchdowns.
Third down: Jake Boykin leads the Gustavus defense with 47 tackles, and Zach Jakes has 43. Jakes has a team-high 6.5 tackles for loss. ... Austin Fest has 40 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. ... Kaleb Scott has two interceptions and seven pass break ups to lead the team. ... The defense is allowing 144.4 yards rushing per game and 4.0 yards per carry. Opposing passers have had only 191.9 yards per game and 11.0 yards per catch.
Fourth down: St. Thomas averages 50.6 points per game, fourth best in Division III, and the offense has averaged 552.4 yards, which is second. The defense is allowing just 13.0 points and 230.3 yards. ... Josh Park has 117 carries for 897 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per rush. ... Tommy Dolan has completed 110 of 186 passes for 1,682 yards and 16 touchdowns. ... Gabe Green has 37 catches for 634 and five touchdowns. ... Linebacker Alex Taylor has 42 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Parker Hlavaceck has 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. ... Ben Stanley has made 26 tackles and five pass breakups.
Extra point: In the last three games, the Gusties have scored 183 points, including a team-record 69 in a win against Hamline. In that span, Veldman has completed 53 of 62 passes for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception. Panning has 21 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns in the last three games, and Kirk has 13 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Peal has 383 yards and six touchdowns on 44 carries in the last three games. In the first five games of the season, Peal had 164 yards and six touchdowns.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer.
