Minnesota State at Slippery Rock
11:30 a.m., Slippery Rock, Pa., ESPN3, 1230 AM The Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (13-0) are back in the national semifinals for the second consecutive season, taking on Slippery Rock (13-0). Minnesota State knocked off Texas A&M Commerce 42-21 last week, while Slippery Rock defeated Notre Dame (Ohio) 65-59 in a game that featured more than 1,100 yards of offense. ... This the first game between Minnesota State and Slippery Rock. ... The Mavericks were rated No. 3 and No. 4 in the final national polls, while Slippery Rock was No. 8. ... Minnesota State is 13-11 in NCAA playoff games, including 2-5 away from Mankato. This is MSU’s fourth trip to the national semifinals, going 1-2 in those games. ... This is the first time that Slippery Rock has won 13 games, and it’s the first trip to the national semifinals since 1998 when it lost to Carson-Newman. Slippery Rock is 7-1 in home playoff games.
Second down: Minnesota State is averaging 47.2 points, which ranks second in Division II behind Slippery Rock. The Mavericks are averaging 518.5 yards of offense, with 299.2 yards rushing per game. ... Senior running back Nate Gunn, a first-team All-American and finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, has rushed for 1,557 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had 174 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s victory. He has five rushing touchdowns in the two playoff games. ... Freshman Kaleb Sleezer has rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns. ... Senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte has completed 83 of 151 passes for 1,354 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, while junior J.D. Ekowa has completed 69 125 for 1,170 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. ... Senior Shane Zylstra, who has also earned All-America honors, has made 66 catches for 1,379 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last week, Zylstra had no catches, ending a 35-game streak with at least one reception. In 52 games in his career, he’s only had three games without a catch. ... Senior Justin Arnold has 38 catches for 508 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Mavericks have allowed only 13 sacks, starting the same offensive line each week: center Brandon Krantz, guards Hunter Toppel and Carter Dowdle and tackles Evan Heim and Jared Gossen.
Third down: The Maverick are allowing just 12.7 points, which ranks third in Division II, and 242.4 yards of offense, which is No. 1. ... The Mavericks are allowing only 68.2 yards rushing, which ranks third in Division II. ... Senior linebacker Zach Robertson is leading the defense with 66 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. ... Junior safety Cole Schroedermeier has 57 tackles, and junior safety Cade Johnson has 52 tackles. ... The Mavericks have 21 interceptions, with Schroedermeier and Johnson each making four. Senior safety Spencer Hermus has three interceptions. ... Senior linebacker Alex Goettl scored the second touchdown of his career against Texas A&M Commerce, returning an interception for a 31-yard touchdown. He also scored on a fumble return last season. ... Minnesota State has made 44 sacks, led by senior Brayden Thomas with 10.0 sacks. Thomas, who also leads the team with 17.0 tackles for loss, has 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the two playoffs victories. ... Senior end Jordan Bergren has made 5.0 sacks. ... Opponents are only converting 26% of its third-down attempts and 4 of 16 fourth-down attempts. Last week, the Mavericks gave up only one first down on four fourth-down plays.
Fourth down: Slippery Rock leads Division II with 48.6 points per game and 516.5 yards of total offense, which ranks fourth. Slippery Rock is averaging 339.9 yards passing, which is fifth-best in Division II. ... Senior quarterback Roland Rivers III, a leading candidate for the Harlon Hill Award, has completed 301 of 431 passes for 4,261 yards and 50 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for 631 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Charles Snorweah has rushed for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. ... Henry Litwin is the top receiver with 92 catches for 1,360 yards and 19 touchdowns. Jermaine Wynn Jr. has 90 catches for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Slippery Rock is allowing 24.7 points and 339.8 yards of total offense, with 112.8 yards rushing. ... Brad Zaffram leads the defense with 89 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss. Dalton Holt has 72 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. Chad Kuhn has 53 tackles, including 16.0 tackles for loss and a team-leading 11.5 sacks.
Extra point: The last time Minnesota State played a team from Super Region 1 came in 2014, when the Mavericks hosted Concord, winning 47-13. The Mavericks had 498 yards of offense in that game, with 268 yards rushing. Ricky Lloyd passed for 177 yards and four touchdowns, and Connor Thomas rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
