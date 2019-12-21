2 p.m., McKinney, Texas, Twitter @ChadCourrier, 1230 AM-Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (14-0) will play for another national championship, taking on West Florida (12-2). ... The Mavericks defeated Slippery Rock 58-15 in last Saturday’s semifinals, while West Florida won 28-14 at Ferris State. ... This is the first meeting between these programs. ... Minnesota State ended up rated No. 3 in one national poll and No. 4 in the other. West Florida was rated 19th in a national poll, 20th in the other. ... Minnesota State is playing in it second national championship game, having lost the 2014 title game 13-0 to Colorado State-Pueblo. ... West Florida has only had a football program since 2016 and played in the national championship game in 2017, losing 37-27 to Texas A&M Commerce. ... The Mavericks are making their 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a 14-11 record. ... Coach Todd Hoffner is 106-21 in 10 seasons, taking the Mavericks to postseason play in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Second down: The Mavericks are the No. 1 scoring offense in Division II, averaging 48.0 points, after last week’s victory at Slippery Rock. The Mavericks have broken the program record for points in a season, scoring 672. The 2014 team scored 600 points. ... Minnesota State is averaging 514.6 yards of offense, with 293.1 yards rushing. ... Senior Nate Gunn has rushed for 1,611 yards, needing 95 yards to break the team record he set last season. He has rushed for 29 touchdowns, which is already a team record. His career totals of 4,866 yards and 63 touchdowns are program records. ... Freshman running back Kaleb Sleezer has 704 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 75-yarder in last week’s victory. ... The Mavericks have rushed for 4,103 yards, which break’s last season’s record. ... Senior Ryan Schlichte has completed 88 of 158 passes for 1,532 yards and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. In a 49-game career, he has completed 368 of 676 passes for 5,649 yards with 64 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He ranks sixth in completions, seventh in attempts, fifth in yards and third in touchdown passes in program history. ... Junior J.D. Ekowa has completed 74 of 134 passes with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Senior Shane Zylstra has 70 catches, which is sixth in team history, and needs five to break the single-season record held by Chad Ellman (1996) and Adam Thielen (2012). Zylstra already holds single-season team receiving records with 1,513 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also holds career records with 216 receptions, 4,152 yards and 53 touchdowns. ... Senior Justin Arnold has 40 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 236 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
Third down: Minnesota State has Division II’s top defense, allowing 247.2 yards of offense, including 71.3 yards rushing. ... Senior linebacker Zach Robertson has been nominated for the Cliff Harris, given to the top small-college defensive player. He leads the team with 73 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. ... Junior safety Cole Schroedermeier has 58 tackles and a team-high five interceptions, while junior safety Cade Johnson has 58 tackles and four interceptions. ... The team has made 22 interceptions, which is tied for seventh in team history. ... The Mavericks have made 47 sacks this season. Last season, the Mavericks made 50 sacks, which is the most dating back to at least 1997. ... Junior defensive end Brayden Thomas has made 19.5 tackles for loss, which is fourth-best in team history, and 11.0 sacks, which is tied for seventh. ... Opponents are converting on only 26% of their third-down plays.
Fourth down: West Florida is averaging 35.7 points and 401.3 yards of total offense, with 263.5 yards passing. ... Redshirt freshman Austin Reed, who started his career at Southern Illinois, has completed 246 of 436 passes for 3,561 yards with 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. ... Anthony Johnson is the top rusher with 633 yards and eight touchdowns. Jervon Newton has 501 yards rushing with four touchdowns. ... Tate Lehtio has 82 catches for 981 yards and five touchdowns. Quentin Randolph has caught 48 passes for 915 yards and nine touchdowns. ... The defense has allowed 18.2 points and 340.6 yards of total offense per game, with 168.6 yards rushing. ... Linebacker Chanler Ferguson has made a team-high 88 tackles, while linebacker Trent Archie has 85 tackles, including 10.0 tackles loss and 5.5 sacks. Linebacker Kedrick Bradley has 77 tackles. also. ... Linebacker Gael Laurent has made 7.0 sacks. The team has 31 sacks. ... The defense has forced 31 fumbles and recovered 21.
Extra point: Minnesota State has had seven teams win national championships. The wrestling team won NAIA national titles in 1958 and 1959 and a Division II championship in 1965. The men’s hockey team won the Division II championship in 1980, and the men’s cross country team was the 1988 Division II champion. More recently, the women’s basketball team was the Division II national champs in 2009, and the softball team won the Division II title in 2017.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.