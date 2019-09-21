Noon, Seafoam Stadium, 1230-AM Fan Mankato
First down: The winner of today’s game takes a one-game lead in the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. ... The Mavericks have opened with wins at Southwest Minnesota State (38-23) and at home against Augustana (27-7). Concordia has defeated Sioux Falls at home (41-17) and at Upper Iowa (28-23). ... Minnesota State leads the series 11-2 with eight straight victories. Last season, the Mavericks won 46-13 at Blakeslee Stadium.
Second down: Running back Nate Gunn continues to roll toward the career rushing record at Minnesota State. He has 380 yards and four touchdowns in two games and needs 235 yards and two touchdowns to equal records set by Connor Thomas in 2015. ... Receiver Shane Zylstra continues to build his team record for career touchdown receptions, which is now 39. ... The offensive line has allowed only one sack in two games. Tackle Evan Heim has made 41 consecutive starts, and guard Hunter Toppel has 30 consecutive starts. Other offensive linemen are guard Carter Dowdle (16 straight), tackle Jared Gossen (16) and center Brandon Kranz (15). The Mavericks are averaging 550.0 yards of offense, with 364 yards rushing per game.
Third down: Safety Cole Schroedermeier has two interceptions so far and five in the last eight games, dating back to last season. ... Linebacker Zach Robertson leads the team with 13 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Linebacker Destyn Woody has 11 tackles with 1.5 sacks. ... Defensive end Jordan Bergren has the team’s only fumble recovery. ... The defense has eight sacks and five interceptions in the first two games. Last season, the Mavericks made 50 sacks with 13 interceptions. Minnesota State is plus-3 in the turnover ratio. ... Minnesota State has only allowed 42.5 yards rushing per game and 2.2 yards per carry.
Fourth down: Concordia-St. Paul is averaging 34.5 points and 354.5 yards of total offense, with 228 yards rushing per game. ... Five players have scored at least one rushing touchdown, with Lajuan Preston who has 152 yards and two scores on the ground. ... Quarterback Maxon Hutton has rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, and has passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns. ... Jabril Clewis has caught five passes for 78 yards, while M.J. Williams has caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. ... Jake Portz leads the Golden Bears with 25 tackles, while Chris Garrett has notched 11 tackles, including 3.0 for loss and three sacks. Dalton Smerchek has made 12 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Extra point: Kicking was an area of concern for Minnesota State heading into the season, but Luke Williams and Ashton Garner have been perfect so far. Williams is 4 for 4 with a long of 40 yards, while Garner made his only attempt, coming from 27 yards. Williams is 4 for 4 on PATs, and Garner is 2 for 2. Williams is also averaging 31.2 yards on five punts.
Gustavus Adolphus at St. John’s
1 p.m., Collegeville, 860-AM KNUJ
First down: Gustavus opens MIAC play at Collegeville. Last week, Gustavus won 41-31 at Wisconsin-Stout, which lost 14-7 at St. John’s in the first week. St. John’s did not play last week. ... The Johnnies lead the series 50-32-3 and have won the last five meetings. Last season, St. John’s won 45-13 in the first home night game for Gustavus since 1988, as they played at St. Peter High School.
Second down: The Gusties have scored 91 points in two games, led by quarterback Michael Veldman. The senior has completed 36 of 55 passes for 602 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. ... David Peal is the top rusher with 108 yards and three touchdowns. ... Josh Kirk has 14 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and Brice Panning has 12 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Third down: The defense has allowed only 331 yards per game, with 191 yards of that in passing. ... Kaleb Scott has made two interceptions, while Jake Krull, Avery Bachman and Austin Fest each have one. ... Gustavus is plus-4 in turnover ratio. ... Fest and Jake Boykin each have 13 tackles, one more than Zachary Jakes. Jakes also has made one of three sacks by the defense.
Fourth down: Quarterback Jackson Erdmann completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Stout. ... Henry Trost was the top rusher with 37 yards. ... Andrew VanErp is the top receiver with seven catches for 78 yards. ... James Inman is the top tackler with 10. ... Junior Don Nussmeier, who graduated from Mankato East, is the starting right defensive end. He had 5 tackles in the opener, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Extra point: Coach Peter Haugen got his 50th win at Gustavus last week and is closing in on .500 for his career. After his teams went 13-27 the first four seasons, Gustavus is 37-25 since 2012, bringing his career record to 50-52.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier.
