First down: The Mavericks (5-0) go on the road for an intra-division matchup with Northern State (3-2). ... Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Duluth 52-7 in the annual homecoming game last week, while Northern State won 24-22 at Upper Iowa. ... The Mavericks lead the series 9-1, winning the last six games. The last time these teams played was 2017, when the Mavericks won 36-0 at Blakeslee Stadium. ... The Mavericks have won 29 consecutive conference games. ... Minnesota State has won 15 straight road games. ... Minnesota State remains at No. 3 in both national polls, while Northern State is unranked.
Second down: Minnesota State is averaging 33.2 points and 477.6 yards of offense, with 277.4 yards rushing. ... Senior Nate Gunn broke career records last week with 3,991 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman Kaleb Sleezer has 186 yards on just 25 carries with two touchdowns. He had a 45-yard touchdown run Saturday. ... Senior Shane Zylstra is this week’s Northern Sun offensive player of the week after making eight catches for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota Duluth. For the season, he has 25 catches for 533 yards and six scores. ... Senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte had his best game of the season last week, completing 9 of 17 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He has 470 yards passing on the season with five touchdowns.
Third down: The defense has allowed just 23 points, and only two touchdowns, in the last four games. For the season, opponents are averaging 9.2 points, which ranks second in Division II, and 250.6 yards of offense with 52.0 yards rushing, which is fourth-best nationally. Opponents have only gotten inside the Mavericks’ 20-yard line seven times in five games. ... The Mavericks have made 37 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Senior linebacker Zach Robertson leads the team with 34 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. ... Junior safety Cole Schroedermeier has three of the team’s 10 interceptions, while junior linebacker Jack Leius has two. Senior cornerback Jack Curtis made his second interception against Minnesota Duluth.
Fourth down: Northern State has won three of its last four games, all by four points or less. ... Northern State is averaging 16.4 points and 354.2 yards of offense, with 198.8 yards passing. ... Isaiah Cherrier leads the Northern State rushing attack with 403 yards and three touchdowns. ... Hunter Trautman has passed for 980 yards and three touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns. ... Dakota Larson has a team-high 308 yards receiving and a touchdown. ... Northern State’s opponents are averaging 21.2 points and 300.8 yards of offense. Opponents have allowed 182.8 yards passing. ... Preston Droessler has 26 tackles, while Landon Hoellein has 15 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss.
Extra point: The Mavericks have almost 9 minutes of possession time more than opponents. The Mavericks have converted 43.7 percent on third-down plays and 44.4 percent on fourth-down attempts. Opponents are converting 30.2 percent on third down and 0 for 2 on forth down. The Mavericks are out-scoring opponents 60-3 in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
First down: The Gusties (2-2, 0-2 in MIAC) are coming off a bye week following a heart-breaking 35-33 homecoming loss to Bethel. Concordia (2-3, 2-1) lost 51-6 at St. Thomas last week. ... The Gusties lead the series 46-39-2. Last season, the Gusties won their homecoming game against Concordia 27-14 at Hollingsworth Stadium.
Second down: The Gusties have had trouble running the football, averaging just 64.5 yards per game and 2.0 yards per attempt. ... David Peal is the top rusher with 157 yards and four touchdowns. ... Quarterback Michael Veldman has completed 91 of 144 passes for 1,266 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. ... Brice Panning has a team-high 29 receptions for 451 yards and eight touchdowns, while Josh Kirk has 26 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Brayton Finch has caught 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Gusties are converting third downs at 54 percent. ... The Gusties average 36.2 points and 387.2 yards of total offense.
Third down: Linebacker Jake Boykin leads the defense with 25 tackles, while lineman Zach Jakes has 23 tackles, including one of the team’s three sacks. ... The Gusties have nine takeaways, with Kaleb Scott making two interceptions. The Gusties have recovered four fumbles.
Fourth down: The Cobbers average 25.8 points and 317.6 total yards of offense per game, and they allow 18.4 points and 315.4 yards. ... The Cobbers, who run the ball the most in the conference, have also fumbled a MIAC-most 15 times, losing 10. ... Blake Kragnes is a dual-threat quarterback who has completed 27 of 66 passes for 415 yards and and four touchdowns and rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries. ... Logan Hatfield has rushed for a team-high 295 yards and two touchdowns. ... Andy Gravdahl leads the receivers with 14 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. ... Alex Berg has a team-high 40 tackles, including a MIAC-best 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. ... Sam Michel has 34 tackles. ... Ethan Eagerton leads the conference with nine pass breakups.
