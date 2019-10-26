6 p.m., Grand Forks, N.D, Alerus Center, 1230-AM Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (7-0) play their final game against a North Division opponent today, taking on Minnesota Crookston (0-7) at the University of North Dakota’s stadium. The game had to be moved from Crookston because of damage to the field from an early season rain storm. ... The Mavericks are coming off a 74-17 victory over Mary, setting a team record for points in a game. Minnesota Crookston lost 45-24 to Upper Iowa. ... Minnesota State leads the series 5-0, with the average victory margin of 44.0 points. The Mavericks won 56-19 in 2017 at Blakeslee Stadium. ... Minnesota State is rated No. 3 in both national polls. ... Minnesota State has won 31 straight conference games. ... Minnesota Crookston has lost 14 consecutive games. ... If Minnesota State wins today, it will be the 100th victory for coach Todd Hoffner, who is 99-21 in 10 seasons.
Second down: The Mavericks accumulated 673 yards of offense, including 460 yards rushing in last week’s victory. The team record for total offense is 699 yards against Northwest Missouri State in 1993, and the record for rushing yardage is 537 yards against North Dakota in 1986. ... Nate Gunn has 923 yards rushing this season, with at least 100 yards in six of seven games. At his current rate of 131.8 yards rushing per game, he would have 1,460 yards at the end of the regular season. He already has the top single-season rushing performances in team history, gaining 1,705 yards last season and 1,550 yards in 2017. ... In the last two games, quarterback Ryan Schlichte has completed 14 of 22 passes for 668 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. ... Shane Zylstra has 35 receptions for 787 yards and nine touchdowns. In the last three games, he has 18 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns, plus he had a rushing touchdown last week, the first of his career.
Third down: The Mavericks have 12 interceptions, which is tied for sixth in Division II. Safety Cole Schroedermeier has made three picks, while cornerback Jack Curtis, safety Cade Johnson and nickle linebacker Jack Leius each have two. Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown against Mary. ... Minnesota State has 26 sacks, which is tied for eighth in Division III. Linebacker Zach Robertson leads the team with 4.0 sacks, and lineman Nic Dahlke has 3.5. ... Robertson leads the team with 38 tackles, and Leius has 32 tackles. ... The Mavericks are allowing opponents to convert 26.4 percent of their third-down plays, 10th best in Division II. The Mavericks have not allowed a fourth-down conversion in two attempts.
Fourth down: Minnesota Crookston is averaging 13.0 points and 279.3 yards of offense, with 188.4 yards passing. ... The Eagles have not had a rushing touchdown. ... Jalin Scott is the top rusher with 277 yards, and he’s also passed for 752 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Jonattan Mudd has made 31 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Nathan Coy has two touchdown receptions. ... Opponents have averaged 37.1 points and 413.6 yards of offense, with 234.0 yards rushing. ... Austin Steele leads the defense with 47 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Tysen White has 47 tackles, and Will Cross has 44 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss.
Extra point: Senior Parrish Marrow is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference special teams player of the week after a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win against Mary. It was the Mavericks’ first punt return for a touchdown in more than three years. The longest punt return for a touchdown in team history was a 94-yarder by Tyrell Smith in 2006. This season, the Mavericks are averaging 13.8 yards on punt returns, split between Marrow, Ty’Shonan Brooks and Nyles Williams.
Gustavus Adolphus at Augsburg
1 p.m., Minneapolis, 860-AM KNUJ
First down: The Gusties (4-2, 2-2 in MIAC) set a team record for points and tied a record with 10 touchdowns in last week’s 69-21 victory over Hamline. Ausgburg (1-6, 0-5) lost 42-19 at Carleton last week. ... Gustavus leads this series 59-18, including a 42-0 victory last season at Hollingsworth Stadium.
Second down: Quarterback Michael Veldman leads the MIAC with 326.0 yards passing per game and 19 touchdowns. He has completed 127 of 192 passes for 1,956 yards. ... Receiver Josh Kirk leads the conference with 124.5 yards receiving per game, and teammate Brice Panning has an MIAC-best 12 touchdown catches. Panning is second in the conference with 108.3 yards receiving per game. Panning has 41 receptions, while Kirk has 40. ... Running back David Peal has only rushed for 231 yards but is tied for first in the MIAC with eight rushing touchdowns. ... The Gusties have 32 red-zone possessions this season and have scored touchdowns on 28.
Third down: Gustavus ranks second in the MIAC in pass defense, allowing 168.7 yards per game. The rush defense ranks fifth at 154.0 yards per game. ... Linebacker Jake Boykin leads the team with 38 tackles. ... Lineman Zach Jakes has 35 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. ... Kaleb Scott has two interceptions, five pass breakups and seven pass deflections. ... Defensive players Jakes and Avery Bachman each had rushing touchdowns in last week’s victory.
Fourth down: Augsburg is averaging 12.4 points and allowing 44.1 points. ... The offense is averaging 79.0 yards rushing and 157. yards passing. Augsburg is allowing 433.1 yards per game, with 217.1 yards passing and 216 yards rushing. Linebacker Derek Glynn leads the MIAC with 31 tackles and 50 assists.
Extra point: Gustavus is averaging 41.5 points and allowing 27.8 points. The Gusties have outscored opponents 147-79 in the first half of games, including 89-37 in the second quarter. Gustavus is also outscoring opponents 48-33 in the third quarter of games.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.