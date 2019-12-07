Noon, Blakeslee Stadium, Twitter @ChadCourrier, 1230 AM-Fan Mankato
First down: For the second time in three years, Minnesota State (12-0) hosts Texas A&M Commerce (11-2) in the Super Region 4 championship game. ... Last week, the Mavericks defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 35-7 at Blakeslee Stadium, while Commerce won 23-3 at Colorado School of Mines. ... The only previous meeting between these teams came in 2017, when Commerce won 31-21 at Blakeslee in the region championship game. Commerce eventually won the national championship that season. ... Minnesota State is the top-seeded team in the region. Commerce was unseeded. ... The Mavericks were ranked No. 3 in one national poll and No. 4 in the other. Commerce was ranked No. 20 and 21 in the national polls. ... This is the third straight NCAA appearance for Minnesota State, while Commerce has participated in the last five NCAA tournaments.
Second down: Senior running back Nate Gunn received first-team All-American honors and was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award this week. He leads the Mavericks with 1,383 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing. He is Minnesota State’s career leader in carries (803), rushing yards (4,638) and rushing touchdowns (57). ... Senior receiver Shane Zylstra was named to the All-American second team for the second straight season. He leads the team with 66 catches for 1,379 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 1,379 receiving yards are the most in a season in team history, and his 15 touchdown catches matches the team’s single season record that he set last season and shares with Dorian Buford (2014). He owns Minnesota State career records for receiving yards (4,000) and touchdown catches (51) and ranks second in career catches (212). ... Ryan Schlichte has completed 82 of 145 passes for 1,343 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, while J.D. Ekowa has completed 67 of 120 for 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions.
Third down: The Mavericks’ defense has allowed just 12.0 points and 228.4 yards of offense per game, with 68.6 yards rushing. ... Linebacker Zach Robertson is leading the defense with 56 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. ... Safety Cole Schroedermeier has 49 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. ... Linebacker Jack Leius has 47 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. Leius is questionable with a injury. ... Opponents are converting only 26% on third-down plays and are 3 of 11 on fourth-down conversions. ... The Mavericks have made 41 sacks, led by Brayden Thomas with 9.0. ... The Mavericks have made 19 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles. Linebacker Alex Goettl has one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Fourth down: Commerce is averaging 33.9 points and 410.6 yards of offense, including 232.4 yards passing. ... The Lions have scored 23 touchdowns rushing and 23 touchdowns passing. ... Antonio Leali’ie’e is the leading rusher with 689 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Quarterback Miklo Smalls has rushed for 485 yards and five touchdowns, and he’s completed 223 of 335 passes for 2,727 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. ... Ryan Stokes has made 44 receptions for 621 yards and four touchdown. Cooper Chance has 37 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns. ... Left tackle Amon Simon was named the Lone Star Conference’s offensive lineman of the year. ... The Lions’ defense has allowed 18.5 points and 315.8 yards of offense per game. Opponents are averaging 110.5 yards rushing. ... Terrell Collins leads the defense with 85 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Jalon Edwards-Cooper has 63 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions. ... Elijah Earls has made 14.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Extra point: Minnesota State has been very good at Blakeslee Stadium, while Texas A&M Commerce has been one of the top road teams in recent NCAA playoff history. The Mavericks are 71-12 at home since 2008, including 6-0 this season. Minnesota State is 12-11 in NCAA playoff games, including 10-6 at Blakeslee Stadium. Commerce is 7-3 in road/neutral site games in the NCAA playoffs. The Lions have won at least one road playoff game in each of the last three years. In the last four seasons, Minnesota State is 46-5, while Commerce is 49-8.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
