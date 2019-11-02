Noon, Blakeslee Stadium, Twitter @JimRueda, 1230-AM Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (8-0) play their final home game of the regular season, hosting Wayne State (3-5). Minnesota State is coming off an 81-0 victory at Minnesota Crookston, setting a team record for points for the second straight game. Wayne State defeated Mary 26-23 last week. Minnesota State leads the series 11-0. Last season, the Mavericks won 55-2 at Wayne. ... The Mavericks are rated No. 3 in both national polls. ... Minnesota State was No. 2 in the first Super Region 4 rankings. ... Minnesota State’s Northern Sun winning streak has risen to 32. ... The Mavericks can clinch a share of the Northern Sun championship with a victory today. Last week’s victory was the 100th of coach Todd Hoffner’s career. In 10 seasons, his teams are 100-21 with five Northern Sun titles and six trips to the NCAA tournament.
Second down: Minnesota State is averaging 45.0 points and and 527.0 yards of offense, with 308.4 yards rushing per game. All three of those ranked in the top 6 in Division II. ... Nate Gunn needs 5 yards rushing to become the only player in team history with three 1,000-yard seasons. He has scored 13 touchdowns. ... Shane Zylstra has made 42 receptions for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns. He holds program records with 3,536 yards receiving and 47 touchdown catches. He ranks third with 188 receptions, needing five to pass Adam Thielen (2008-12). ... Quarterback Ryan Schlichte 46 of 93 passes for 802 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. In the last four games, he’s 32 of 51 for 530 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception.
Third down: The Mavericks are allowing just 8.8 points per game, which leads Division II. Minnesota State has given up 215.8 yards of offense, second-best in Division II, and 57.4 yards rushing, which ranks fourth. ... Opponents have converted just 25 percent on third down and reached the red zone only nine times. ... Zach Robertson is leading the defense with 41 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. ... Cole Schroedermeier has 35 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. ... Jack Leius has 37 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. ... The Mavericks have made 35 sacks, with 18 players getting at least a half-sack. ... The Mavericks have 13 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries, with a plus-12 turnover margin.
Fourth down: Wayne State has averaged 20.2 points and 355.0 yards of offense, with 178.9 yards rushing. ... Devin Merkuris is the leading rusher with 411 yards and two touchdowns. ... Andy McCance has passed for 949 yards and six touchdowns. .. Mason Lee and Taurean Grady have each caught three touchdown passes. ... Wayne State’s opponents average 23.0 points and 360.8 yards of offense, with 222.1 yards passing. ... Nicholas Joynt leads the team with 66 tackles, while Jacob Protzman has a team-best 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. M.J. Blankenfeld has 35 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.
Extra point: Fifteen Mavericks will be playing their final regular-season home game today: Justin Arnold, Jordan Bergren, Cheyenne Bradford, Jr., Jack Curtis, Alex Goettl, Nate Gunn, Evan Heim, Spencer Hermus, Garret Jansen, Parrish Marrow, Zach Robertson, Ryan Schlichte, Tyler Schmidt, Destyn Woody, Shane Zylstra. This group has compiled a 42-5 record over the last four seasons, with two trips to the national semifinals.
Carleton at Gustavus Adolphus
1 p.m., Hollingsworth Stadium, 860-AM KNUJ
First down: The Gusties (5-2, 3-2 in MIAC) return home to face Carleton (4-4, 2-4) in a conference game. Gustavus is coming off a 59-27 win at Augsburg, while Carleton lost 63-15 to St. Thomas. ... The Gusties lead the series 27-14-3. Last season, Gustavus won 62-28 at Northfield.
Second down: Quarterback Michael Veldman was named the MIAC offensive player of the week after tying a team record with seven touchdown passes in the victory against Augsburg. This season, Veldman has passed for 26 touchdowns, which is fourth in Division III, and 323.3 yards passing per game ranks sixth. He is the only quarterback in Division III to have thrown for at least three touchdowns in each game. ... Josh Kirk also tied a team record with four touchdown receptions, making six catches for 169 yards. He has 46 receptions for 916 yards and seven touchdowns. Only four players in team history have had 1,000 yards receiving in a season. ... Receiver Brice Panning has 13 touchdown receptions. ... Running back David Peal had his biggest day at Gustavus, carrying 21 times for 171 yards and one touchdown. On the season, he has rushed for 402 yards and nine touchdowns.
Third down: The defense is holding teams to just 178.6 yards passing per game, with 11.4 yards per catch and only 13 touchdowns in seven games. ... Linebacker Jake Boykin is the top tackler with 46. ... Lineman Zach Jakes has 39 tackles, with 6.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. ... Avery Bachman and Austin Fest each have an interception and fumble recovery. ... Ezekiel Sundberg has seven pass breakups, while Kaleb Scott and Matthew Montplaisir each have six.
Fourth down: Carleton is averaging 374.3 yards of offense, with 274.8 yards passing, and 21.8 points. ... Opponents have averaged 437.5 yards of offense, with 209.8 yards rushing, and 29.1 points. ... Jonathon Singleton has completed 164 of 291 passes for 1,589 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Emanual Williams is the top receiver with 60 catches for 756 yards and eight touchdowns. Mack Journell has 58 receptions for 670 yards and five touchdowns, and Fletcher Metz has 40 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns. ... Travis Brown has made 83 tackles. ... Jon Witte has made 5.0 sacks.
Extra point: With a victory today, coach Peter Haugen would even his record at Gustavus at 54-54 in 11 seasons. His MIAC record is 38-47. Over the last seven seasons, Haugen’s teams are 40-27, with a 28-25 in conference games.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier
