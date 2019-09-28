1 p.m., Blakeslee Stadium, Twitter @puckato, 1230-AM Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (3-0) return to Blakeslee Stadium for the next two games, starting today with Winona State (2-1). ... The Mavericks are coming off a 29-3 win at Concordia-St. Paul, while Winona State defeated Upper Iowa 28-0 last week. ... Minnesota State leads the series 35-18-4, having won the last two. Last season, Minnesota State scored 24 unanswered points in the second half for a 31-21 victory at Winona. ... Minnesota State remains at No. 3 in both national polls.
Second down: Running back Nate Gunn got his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, despite sitting out the first quarter with a minor injury. He has 483 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He needs 111 yards to break the program record for career rushing yards, which is 3,850 and held by Connor Thomas. ... Senior receiver Shane Zylstra has made 12 catches for 234 yards. Senior receiver Justin Arnold has 12 catches for 149 yards. ... Backup quarterback J.D. Ekowa had a good game against Concordia-St. Paul, completing 10 of 12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. ... The Mavericks have outscored opponents 25-3 in the first quarter of games and 19-3 in the fourth quarter.
Third down: Senior linebacker Zach Robertson is leading the defense with 19 tackles, including 4.0 for a loss and 2.0 sacks. ... Junior safety Cole Schroedermeier has 13 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions, one in each game. Junior linebacker Jack Leius has 18 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and an interception. ... The Mavericks are allowing only 33.0 yards rushing per game and just 1.5 yards per carry.
Fourth down: Winona State averages 25.6 points and 369.3 yards of offense, including 146.7 yards rushing. ... Sam Santiago-Lloyd is the leading rusher with 274 yards and a touchdown. ... Owen Burke has passed for 635 yards and five touchdowns, completing 57 percent of his attempts. ... Jake Balliu has 14 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. ... The Winona State defense has allowed 18.0 points and 356.0 yards of offense per game. ... Cole Monckton has made 18 tackles and recovered a fumble. Cam Garvin has made 12 tackles and two interceptions.
Extra point: The Mavericks average 36:11 of possession time per game, which is 12 minutes more than opponents. One of the keys to maintaining possession has been third-down efficiency. The Mavericks have converted 17 of 44 third-down plays (38.6%) and 3 of 8 fourth-down plays (37.5%). Opponents are converting on 23 percent of its third downs (22.9 percent), including 0 of 2 on fourth down. Minnesota State has 77 first downs, 35 more than opponents.
Bethel at Gustavus Adolphus
1 p.m., Hollingsworth Stadium, 860-AM KNUJ
First down: The Gusties celebrate homecoming with a game against Bethel today. ... Last week, the Gusties (2-1, 0-1 in MIAC) lost 33-21 at St. John’s. Bethel (2-0) is coming off a bye week, having defeated Wisconsin-River Falls 38-20 on Sept. 14. ... Bethel leads the series 24-17. Last season, Bethel won 31-0 at Arden Hills, extending the Royals’ 10-game winning streak in the series. The last time Gustavus defeated Bethel was in 2008, winning 17-10 in 2008 at Arden Hills.
Second down: Senior quarterback Michael Veldman has completed 69 of 103 passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, leading the MIAC in all three categories. He ranks sixth in Division III for passing yards. ... Josh Kirk is the top receiver with 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and Brice Panning has 20 receptions for 329 yards and six scores. ... The Gusties have converted 55% of the third-down plays and are 4 of 10 on fourth-down conversions.
Third down: Zach Jakes leds the defense with 19 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. Austin Fest and Jake Boykin each have 18 tackles. ... Kaleb Scott has a team-best two interceptions. Gustavus has created seven turnovers, while committing only four. ... Opponents have only scored nine times in 13 possessions inside the 20-yard line.
Fourth down: Bethel is averaging 264.0 yards passing and 248.0 yards rushing. ... Quarterback Jaran Roste leads the team in rushing with 24 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown and has completed 35 of 51 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns. ... Drew Larsen has 15 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns. ... Sam Gibas has carried 37 times for 158 yards. ... The defense already has 15.0 tackles for loss. ... Linebacker Kyle Peach has 12 tackles, with 4.0 tackles for loss. Cale Ferrin has recorded 13 tackles to lead the Royals and has an interception this season.
Extra point: Gustavus is celebrating its 95th Homecoming, with a record of 65-27-2 in those games. Gustavus is 59-26-2 when playing MIAC teams for homecoming. Gustavus is 1-3 when Bethel is the homecoming opponent. In 2006, Bethel won the homecoming game 40-0.
Compiled by Free Press staff writer Chad Courrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.