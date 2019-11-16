Noon, Fayette, Iowa, 1230 AM-Fan Mankato
First down: The Mavericks (10-0) finish the regular season with a South Division game at Upper Iowa (2-8). ... Last week, Minnesota State won 42-39 at Sioux Falls, while Upper Iowa lost 62-0 at Wayne State. ... Minnesota State leads the series 13-0, winning 47-7 at Blakeslee Stadium last season. Only twice in the series has the victory margin been less than 20 points. ... Minnesota State remains at No. 4 in the coaches poll and No. 3 in the D2football.com poll. ... The Mavericks are ranked second in Super Region 4. ... Minnesota State has won 34 consecutive Northern Sun games and 18 straight road games.
Second down: The Mavericks are averaging 46.4 points and 526.0 yards of offense, which ranks third in Division II. The rushing attack is averaging 306.0 yards, fifth best in the country. ... Nate Gunn is the national offensive player of the week after rushing for 254 yards and six touchdowns in the win against Sioux Falls. Gunn has 1,297 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. ... Ryan Schlichte has completed 66 of 121 passes for 1,109 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, while J.D. Ekowa has completed 51 of 98 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. ... Shane Zylstra has 54 catches for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last week, he caught the 200th pass of his career. ... Justin Arnold has 31 catches for 408 yards and a touchdown. ... Tackles Evan Heim and Jared Gossen, guards Hunter Toppel and Carter Dowdle and center Brandon Krantz have started every game this season. The group has allowed just nine sacks.
Third down: Linebacker Zach Robertson is leading Minnesota State with 49 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. ... Safety Cole Schroedermeier has 43 tackles and a team-leading three interceptions. ... Linebacker Jack Leius has 45 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. ... End Brayden Thomas has made 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks. ... Minnesota State is allowing just 11.6 points and 231.1 yards of offense, both of which lead Division II, with 65.5 yards rushing. ... Opponents are converting just 27% on third down. ... Minnesota State has made 37 sacks.
Fourth down: Upper Iowa has averaged 17.2 points and 298.5 yards of offense, with 125.2 yards rushing. ... LeVon Bellemy is the leading rusher with 471 yards and four touchdowns. Matt McDonald has 449 yards rushing and three touchdowns. ... Zach Reader has completed 59 of 124 passes for 697 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. ... Alexander Stevens is the top receiver with 40 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. ... The defense has allowed 34.0 points per game and 390.1 yards of offense, with 216.3 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing. ... Michael Sparkman has made 51 tackles, while Erik Hansen has a team-high 18.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. ... Daniel Ruffin Jr. has made four interceptions.
Extra point: The final Super Region 4 rankings will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. The top seven teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Tournament, with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the region playoffs. The NCAA Selection Show will be streamed on NCAA.com.
St. Olaf at Gustavus Adolphus
1 p.m., Hollingsworth Stadium, 860 AM-KNUJ
First down: Gustavus (6-3, 4-3 in MIAC) wraps up the season with a home game against St. Olaf (5-4, 3-4). ... Gustavus saw its four-game winning streak end with a 57-36 loss at St. Thomas last week. St. Olaf lost 14-0 to Concordia last week. ... The Gusties lead the series 40-25. Last season at Northfield, the Gusties won 29-20.
Second down: Gustavus ranks fourth in Division III in passing offense at 343.1 yards per game and second in third-down conversions at 58.7%. ... Quarterback Michael Veldman ranks fourth in Division III in passing yards (2,900) and fifth in passing touchdowns (33). He has completed 194 of 283 passes and passed for at least three touchdowns in each game this season. ... Receiver Brice Panning is tied for third in Division III with 16 touchdown receptions, which is one off the team record. Josh Kirk is ninth in Division III with 1,059 yards receiving. ... The Gusties average 44.3 points per game, which is second in the MIAC, and 459.7 yards of total offense. ... David Peal rushed for 569 yards and 11 touchdowns on 109 carries.
Third down: Defensively, the Gusties give up 31.0 points per game, while allowing 352.3 yards. ... Jake Boykin leads the defense with 51 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. ... Zach Jakes and Austin Fest both have made 48 tackles. ... Jakes leads the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. Fest has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Fourth down: The Oles have lost four straight. ... St. Olaf averages 25.0 points and 320.9 yards of offense. The defense has allowed 29.0 points and 423.3 yards. ... The Oles have passed for 1,434 yards and rushed for 1,454 yards. ... Khayleb Willis has rushed for 753 yards on 149 carries with six touchdowns. ... Lars Prestemon has completed 93 of 181 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Gabe Alada leads the receivers with 23 catches for 427 yards and four touchdowns, while Isaac Coutier has 28 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns and Gonzalo Pirela has 29 receptions for 409 yards and three scores. ... Brandon Foster ranks fifth in the MIAC with 75 tackles and leads the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. ... Shiloh Goodwin has made 46 tackles, and Payton Schott has made 39 tackles and two interceptions.
