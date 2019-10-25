The No. 2 Mavericks (3-0-1) begin their Western Collegiate Hockey Association schedule with a road series against the Chargers (0-4-0). Minnesota State is 35-17-7 all-time against Alabama Huntsville, going back to both teams’ Division II days. However, the Mavericks have dominated the Division I era, going 26-0-4 in the last 30 meetings, including wins in the last eight games. The teams last met in the first round of the WCHA tournament March 8-9 at Mankato with MSU winning 3-1 and 4-1.
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. On the road: After starting the season with a pair of nonconference home series, a sweep over Arizona State and a tie and win against North Dakota, Minnesota State is hitting the road for the first time. “We’re going to try to … make sure that we get our road mindset the way it needs to be because it’s difficult in our league to win on the road,” coach Mike Hastings said, “and for us to go in there, we’ve got to try and set that immediately.” The Mavericks went 11-7-2 away from Mankato last season.
2. Power hungry: Minnesota State is 5 for 19 (26.3%) on the power play this season but went 0 for 5 against North Dakota. “I thought we got a little bit of momentum off it, and then there was one that I thought drained our momentum,” Hastings said. “We have to be more effective this weekend than we were last weekend if we want to be a threat on the power play.” Senior center Marc Michaelis (4-1—5) has two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally.
3. D corps: The Mavericks played the same six veteran defensemen in all four of games. Junior Connor Mackey (1-2—3) and senior Edwin Hookenson (2-0—2) accounted for three of the Mavericks’ six goals last weekend. Ian Scheid (0-4—4), Riese Zmolek (1-1—2), Jack McNeely and Andy Carroll have also played. “Having everyone coming back, I think, makes it easier to open the year,” Mackey said. “The systems and all that, everyone’s on the same page.”
4. Injury report: The Mavericks are still playing without junior forwards Dallas Gerads (upper body) and Jake Jaremko (illness). Both players remain in Mankato this weekend. Gerads is getting close to returning, Hastings said, from the high, open-ice hit he took in the Mavericks’ second game against Arizona State. Gerads had a goal earlier in that game. Before leaving, Hastings did not have an update on Jaremko, who sat out both games last weekend against North Dakota.
5. Scouting the Chargers: This weekend will be the home-opening series for Alabama Huntsville, who was idle last weekend after starting the season with road losses of 5-1 and 3-1 at Massachusetts Lowell and 6-1 and 5-0 at Nebraska Omaha. Junior Mark Sinclair (.841, 5.51) and freshman David Fessenden (.873, 4.05) have split time in goal. Junior Christian Rajic is the Chargers’ top active scorer with 30 points, including 13 goals in his career. Senior Austin Beaulieu is next with 26, including nine goals.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (2-4-2, 0-4-2 in WCHA) travel to St. Cloud to take on St. Cloud State (2-4-0, 0-4-0) in a league series. Games are at 3:07 p.m. Friday and 2:07 p.m. Saturday. Freshman Kelsey King (0-6—6) is Minnesota State’s top scorer, followed by junior Mariah Gardner (3-2—5). Sophomore Claire Butorac also has three goals. Goalies Abigail Levy (.922, 2.44) and Calla Frank (.894, 3.43) have split starts every weekend. The Huskies are led in scoring by freshman Klara Hymlarova (1-4--5). Senior defender Abby Thiessen has four goals. Emma Polusny (.884, 3.33) and Janine Alder (.921, 2.72) have split starts in goal.
