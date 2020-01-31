The No. 3 Mavericks (23-4-1, 17-3-0 in WCHA) are back on the road for a conference series against the Seawolves (4-15-5, 4-12-4). The teams played each other Nov. 22-23 in Mankato, with Minnesota State winning 7-1 and 3-0. The Mavericks have won their last nine games and 15 of their last 16 against the Seawolves, last losing on Feb. 3, 2017, at Anchorage.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Looking for a rebound: Minnesota State is coming off just its fourth loss of the season and is hoping to start another winning streak. The Mavericks have had winning streaks of 10 games and eight games this season. “We kind of hit the reset button,” senior forward Charlie Gerard (11-8—19) said. “Forget about it and keep working.” MSU is 12-2-0 away from Mankato and will be on the road for the 10th time in its last 14 games. “I think we’ve adjusted pretty well,” Gerard said. “We’ve played pretty good on the road this year.”
2. Still hurting: The Mavericks will again be without their top two centers, Marc Michaelis (lower body) and Jake Jaremko (upper body). Neither made the trip to Anchorage. “Next man up,” coach Mike Hastings said. “Guys are excited about the opportunities that they’re getting. We’ve got a lot of work to do in front of us right now. It would be great to just say, ‘Time out. We need some time,’ but you don’t get that. We need the guys that have been preparing for this opportunity for a long time. We need them to take advantage of that opportunity.”
3. Centers of attention: With no Michaelis or Jaremko, senior Josh French (3-5—8) has moved into the No. 1 center role, followed by freshman Nathan Smith (6-13—19). Junior center Jared Spooner (6-10—16) has played all but one game this season, while junior Dallas Gerads (4-11—15) and freshman Cade Borchardt have also tried playing in the middle. “We’re pretty deep,” Gerard said. “It’s a bummer that both those top guys are out, but I think we’ve been playing pretty well and guys have been filling their shoes pretty good.”
4. Playoff position: Alaska Anchorage sits in eighth place in the WCHA standings. If it can hold that spot, it will make the league playoffs for the first time in six years. The Seawolves have placed last in the WCHA in four of the last five seasons, including the last three. They currently have a two-point lead over ninth-place Ferris State with eight league games remaining in the regular-season. Anchorage is 1-1-2 in its last four games.
5. Scouting the Seawolves: A pair of freshman forwards lead Anchorage in scoring: Rylee St. Onge (6-7—13) and Nick Wicks (5-8—13), along with senior defenseman Tomi Hiekkavirta (1-12—13). “Their freshmen are no longer freshmen,” Hastings said, “and their freshmen have been their most-productive players offensively. They’re better than where they’re at before.” The Seawolves have 50 goals this season, 10 more than all of last year. Kris Carlson (.920, 2.59) has played the majority of the minutes in goal.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (8-14-5) will play a nonconference series at home against Lindenwood (4-16-3), making up games originally scheduled for Dec. 14-15 but postponed due to the Lions’ lack of healthy goaltenders at the time. Game times are 7:07 p.m. today and 3:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. MSU sophomore defender Anna Wilgren (4-11—15) has moved into a tie for the team scoring lead with freshman Kelsey King (4-11—15) and has three more points than she did as a rookie.
Gustavus Adolphus: The No. 5 women’s team (13-2-1, 9-0-1 in MIAC) will try to stay unbeaten in conference play when they play No. 9 Hamline (13-3-1, 9-1-0) today at St. Paul and Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Peter. The Gusties haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games, getting three shutouts from Katie McCoy (.964, 0.71) and one from Francesca Gerardi (.940, 1.00). The Pipers have won nine straight games. Freshman and former Mankato East/Loyola standout Madison Davis has seven goals and 14 points for Hamline. The Gustavus men (8-6-3, 4-2-2) host Hamline (3-12-4, 1-6-3) at 7 p.m. today and play the Pipers in St. Paul Saturday. The Gusties are unbeaten in their last six games.
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.