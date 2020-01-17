After sweeping Ferris State last weekend, the No. 3 Mavericks (20-3-1, 14-2-0 in WCHA) go right back on the road to take on the No. 15 Falcons (13-9-2, 8-6-2). The teams split a series Nov. 1-2 at Mankato, with Bowling Green winning 3-2 in overtime and MSU coming back to win 5-1. Minnesota State leads the series 12-10-3 and has a 4-5-3 record at Bowling Green. The Falcons defeated the visiting Mavericks 4-1 and 4-1 on Dec. 14-15, 2018, at Ohio. “They’re a tough out,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “And we’re going to be playing in their building. Last time we were there, they swept us. We’ve got a hill to climb.”
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Rivalry weekend: The Mavericks and Falcons are 5-5-0 against each other in the last 10 meetings. Since Bowling Green joined the WCHA in 2013, eight of their matchups have gone to overtime, including last season’s league championship game in Mankato, a 3-2 MSU win. “It’s that close,” Hastings said. “It’s a goal here and a goal there. I just think when you’re playing a team like Bowling Green, they bring out the best in you. They don’t give up any ice. I think it’s a phenomenal test for us. … The intensity gets ratcheted up because of where everybody’s at in the standings, where everybody’s at in the Pairwise. These are very important points.”
2. Looking for 150: Senior center Marc Michaelis (15-15—30), who is coming off a four-point weekend against Ferris State, needs just two points to reach 150 for his career. At 148 points, he ranks third in points in MSU’s Division I era. His 66 goals rank fourth for that era but are just two shy of Shane Joseph’s record of 68. Michaelis has eight points in the Mavericks’ last five games. He’s been held scoreless in only six of MSU’s 24 games this season.
3. Streak No. 2: Minnesota State had a 10-game winning streak earlier this season and is currently on a five-game run. On the most recent stretch, the Mavericks have outscored opponents 19-2. Since being pulled after allowing five goals in a 7-2 loss to St. Cloud State at the Mariucci Classic, sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay (.950, 1.14) has stopped 84 of 86 shots (.977) over the last five games. McKay and Michaelis are among the initial nominees for the Hobey Baker. Online fan voting for the award began Thursday.
4. Back on track? Bowling Green is coming off a five-point weekend at Michigan Tech, winning 3-2, then tying 2-2 and getting the extra point in 3-on-3 overtime. The Falcons had lost four straight games before that, a stretch that followed a five-game unbeaten streak and a string of nine games in which they lost just once. Bowling Green, which is tied for fourth place in the WCHA and sitting five points out of third, is 5-5-1 at home this season.
5. Scouting the Falcons: Bowling Green is led in scoring by one of the top defensemen in college hockey, senior Alec Rauhauser (8-18—26). He ranks third in points and first in assists in the WCHA. “I think Rauhauser’s been in the league for about eight years,” Hastings joked about the Falcons’ Hobey candidate. “Or it seems like it because we’ve been chasing him that long. Heck of a hockey player.” Junior forwards Connor Ford (10-12—22), Cameron Wright (14-6—20) and Brandon Kruse (6-14—20) are next on the team’s points list along with sophomore Alex Barber (6-14—20). Ford scored the overtime winner against MSU on Nov. 1. Junior Eric Dop (.908, 2.21) has started 22 games in goal.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (7-12-4, 2-10-2 in WCHA) will play at home for the first time in nearly two months as they host St. Cloud State (4-16-3, 0-14-0). Games are 7:07 p.m. today and 3:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Friday’s game will be televised on Fox Sports North-Plus. Minnesota State swept the Huskies on Oct. 25-26 in St. Cloud, winning 1-0 and 4-1, and the teams tied 2-2 in the third-place game of the Minnesota Cup on Jan. 5. Including this weekend, the Mavericks play eight of their final 12 games at home.
Gustavus Adolphus: The Gusties’ men’s team (6-6-1) will host a pair of nonconference games this weekend, playing Northland (4-11-1) at 7 p.m. today and No. 11 Wisconsin-Superior (12-2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. The No. 7 women’s team (10-2-1, 6-0-1 in MIAC) travels to Northfield on Saturday to take on St. Olaf at 2 p.m. The first game of that conference series was played Thursday night at St. Peter, and Gustavus won 8-0.
