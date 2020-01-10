The No. 3 Mavericks (18-3-1, 12-2-0 in WCHA) return to the road where they are 8-2-0 this season, but 2-2-0 in their last four games away from home, to take on the Bulldogs (6-13-2, 4-8-2). Minnesota State has won three games in a row, while Ferris State has dropped four straight. The Mavericks are 22-7-2 against the Bulldogs all-time and have won the last seven games of the series, including all four games last season.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Fab freshmen: This series features the top three scoring freshmen in the WCHA: Ferris State defenseman Jake Willets (2-15—17) and Minnesota State forwards Nathan Smith (4-12—16) and Lucas Sowder (3-13—16). Sowder has played on the Mavericks’ top line with Marc Michaelis (13-13—26) and Parker Tuomie (9-11—20) the last three games, while Smith has developed some nice chemistry on the second line with Jake Jaremko (6-5—11) and Reggie Lutz (8-5—13). “They’ve had a good string here from break on,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Those guys have done a really good job of following the lead from our group up top. For freshmen, they’ve fit in really well.”
2. French connection: Monte French, the father of MSU senior center Josh French (1-4—5), played one season at Ferris State, getting in two games in 1988-89 after starting his career at St. Cloud State. “We’ve been there before so I’ve got to see his picture up on the wall from whatever year he played, so that was kind of fun to see. I sent a picture to him,” said Josh French, who has played in 134 games for the Mavericks. “It will be fun to be back at that rink, and knowing that my dad played there is pretty special.”
3. Power up: The Mavericks scored two power-play goals last Friday against Alaska, but the once-red-hot unit has cooled a bit, failing to score in four of the last five games. It’s still clicking at 29.1% for the season, though, ranking second in the nation. Michaelis leads the WCHA with seven power-play goals. Ferris State is second in the WCHA in penalty minutes per game (17.0). Minnesota State is sixth (11.5). MSU’s opponents have gone 1 for 28 on the power play over the last eight games.
4. Longtime coach: While Hastings won his 200th college game last weekend, Ferris State coach Bob Daniels is up to 460 wins. Now in his 28th season with the Bulldogs, Daniels has a career record of 460-502-106. Ferris State hasn’t had a winning season since 2015-16 when it won the WCHA playoff championship, defeating MSU 2-1 in the Final Five title game at Grand Rapids, and followed that with a first-round NCAA tournament victory. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Bob Daniels and how he does his business and how he prepares his team,” Hastings said.
5. Scouting the Bulldogs: Three of Ferris State’s top four scorers are defensemen, with Willet at the top of the chart, followed by senior Nate Kallen (6-8—14). Senior Joe Rutkowski (2-10–12) is fourth in scoring. Junior Marshall Moise (8-5—13) is the top-scoring forward despite playing in just 12 games. The Bulldogs rank ninth in the WCHA in scoring defense, allowing 3.48 goals per game. Three goalies have played, with Princeton transfer Austin Shaw (.903, 2.80) getting the majority of the minutes.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (7-10-4, 2-8-2 in WCHA) continue their road swing with a conference series at No. 5 Ohio State (11-5-4, 6-3-3). Games are 5 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbus, Ohio. Minnesota State is coming off a pair of ties in the Minnesota Cup. Sophomore Claire Butorac (7-4—11) and junior defender Jessica Kondas (2-1—3) scored a goal in each game and made the all-tournament team. Butorac now leads MSU in goals and is tied for third in points. The Buckeyes’ Emma Maltais (13-18—31) ranks eighth in the country in scoring.
Gustavus Adolphus: The Gusties are back in action for the first time in 2020. The No. 4 women (9-1-1, 5-0-1 in MIAC), fresh off a trip to Europe, host Wisconsin-Superior in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. today. Sophomore Kristina Press (7-3—10) leads the Gusties in scoring, followed by freshmen Molly McHugh (3-6—9), Clara Billings (6-1—7) and Hailey Holland (3-4—7). The men (5-6-0, 2-2-0) play today at St. Olaf and host the Oles at 7 p.m. Saturday. Junior forward Caleb Anderson (4-5—9) is the Gusties’ top scorer, while junior Robbie Goor (.925, 2.29) is the top goalie.
Commented
