The No. 2 Mavericks (15-2-1) are playing in the Mariucci Classic for the first time, as Minnesota is making the tournament an all-state event this year. Minnesota State will play St. Cloud State (5-7-4) in the first game, while the Gophers (5-9-4) will play Bemidji State (8-5-3) in the second. The two losing teams and two winning teams will play each other on Sunday, with Minnesota getting the late game either way. The Mavericks and Huskies are playing for the first time since Jan. 20, 2018. St. Cloud State is 7-3-0 in their last 10 meetings, although Minnesota State has won three of the last four.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Senior salute: Minnesota State’s all-senior, Run-TMG line continues to produce. Center Marc Michaelis (10-12—22) leads the team in scoring, followed by left wing Parker Tuomie (7-9—16). Right wing Charlie Gerard (7-7—14) is fourth although he’s tied for second in goals with Tuomie. Senior forwards Josh French and Nick Rivera are each stuck on one goal, although both have been instrumental in the team’s stifling penalty kill (92.4%). Senior defenseman Ian Scheid (0-10—10) is seeking his first goal of the season. He has 22 for his career.
2. Who’s hot? Mavericks junior center Jake Jaremko (6-4—10) goes into the weekend on a six-game scoring streak. He has five goals and seven points over that span. Jaremko has been red-hot since returning from an illness that kept him out of the lineup for eight games. Freshman forward Nathan Smith (4-11—15) ranks third on the team in scoring. Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay leads the country in wins (14), goals-against average (1.09) and save percentage (.955)
3. Scouting the Huskies: St. Cloud State is led in scoring by sophomore forward and Minnesota Wild draft pick Sam Hentges (7-14—21). Junior forward Easton Brodzinski (6-9—15) and senior defenseman Jack Ahcan (4-11—15) are next. Junior David Hrenak (.887, 3.04) has started all 16 games in goal for second-year coach Brett Larson. The Huskies split an NCHC series at home against Omaha on Dec. 13-14, winning 4-1 and losing 4-3 in overtime. They have played in seven overtime games this season, going 1-2-4.
4. Looking at the Gophers: Sophomore forward Sammy Walker (5-6—11) leads coach Bob Motzko’s team in scoring, tied with Sampo Ranta, who is currently with Team Finland at the World Junior Championships. Goaltenders Jack LaFontaine (.901, 3.14) and Jared Moe (.898, 3.01) have split time, each appearing in 10 games. The Gophers, who have one win in their last eight games, last played on Dec. 6-7 at Ohio State, losing and tying. Minnesota has 14 NHL draft picks on its roster.
5. Checking on the Beavers: Bemidji State has been one of the surprise teams of the WCHA, going 7-2-1 record in its last 10 games. Its last outing was a Dec. 6-7 home split against Alaska. Veteran forwards Aaron Miller (9-11—20) and Adam Brady (8-8—16) lead coach Tom Serratore’s team in scoring. Junior Zach Driscoll (.932, 1.70) has started 14 of 16 games in goal. Mankato’s Kyle Looft (0-2—2) is a freshman defenseman, as is Will Zmolek (0-3—3), brother of MSU’s Riese Zmolek.
