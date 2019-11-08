The No. 3 Mavericks (6-1-1, 3-1-0 in WCHA) are in the Upper Peninsula this week to take on the Huskies (3-4-0, 1-3-0). Minnesota State went 3-0-1 against Michigan Tech last season, including overtime games Feb. 8-9 at Houghton — a 1-1 tie (with a shootout loss) and a 3-2 win. “There hasn’t been a time that I’ve been a part of this program that we’ve gone up there and walked out of there and said, ‘Ooh, that was easy,’” coach Mike Hastings said. The Mavericks are 6-5-2 as the visiting team since 2012-13, Hastings’ first season at MSU. Minnesota State leads the series 41-23-10.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Charlie Hustle: Mavericks senior forward Charlie Gerard (5-2—7) has been on a roll, scoring all five of his goals over the last four games. After being moved off the top line with center Marc Michaelis (5-4—9) two weeks ago at Alabama Huntsville, he was inserted back into that spot last weekend against Bowling Green. “If we can continue to have that scoring depth … it makes us a more difficult matchup (on the road),” Hastings said. “We’ll learn a little bit about that this weekend.”
2. Tough D: Minnesota State is allowing 1.5 goals per game, lowest in the WCHA and second-lowest in the nation. Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay (.937, 1.54) has started seven of eight games this season. The Mavericks’ defensive pairs have not changed yet this season: Connor Mackey-Jack McNeely, Risee Zmolek-Ian Scheid, Andy Carroll-Edwin Hookenson. Mackey and Scheid each have six points. Hookenson has blocked 14 shots, which leads the team.
3. Grinding it out: Minnesota State will have its first break of the season after this series. At 10 games, they’ll be just past the quarter mark of the regular season. “We want to continue to get better,” Hastings said. “We’re going to have to keep our foot on the gas. Our league doesn’t allow you to take a breath until you get to break.” The upcoming idle weekend could help them get healthier, as junior center Jake Jaremko (illness) and sophomore forward Chris Van Os-Shaw (upper body) remain out.
4. Season so far: Michigan Tech opened the season with two wins at Robert Morris. Since then, the Huskies have won once, going 1-4-0. They split at Bowling Green on Oct. 25-26 and lost the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday at North Dakota 3-1. Tech has played two games at home, losing both to Alaska on Oct. 11-12. “Going up to Copper Country’s always fun,” Hastings said. “They’re as passionate a group of fans about their team, their university, as there is — the Misfits. … It’s a great experience for our players.”
5. Scouting the Huskies: Sophomore forward Alec Broetzman (4-3—7) leads Michigan Tech in scoring, followed by freshman Parker Saretsky (2-4—6). Sophomore Tommy Parrottino also has four goals. “Broetzman … makes them go,” Hastings said. “Really good hockey player, heavy, can shoot the puck.” Tech is young, with just one senior forward, Alex Smith (1-3—4), who has 60 career points. Senior Matt Jurusik (.926, 2.04) and junior Robbie Beydoun (.930, 1.56) have started five and two games, respectively, in goal.
Around the rinks
Gustavus Adolphus: The women’s team (1-0-0) is at home this weekend to play Concordia-Wisconsin and No. 7 Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Games are 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. Gusties freshman Molly McHugh had two assists in last week’s 2-1 season-opening win at St. Scholastica. The men’s team (2-0-0) is back on the road today and Saturday for games at No. 1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Wisconsin-Stout. Junior Logan Norman had two goals in last week’s sweep at Lawrence.
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (6-4-2, 2-4-2 in WCHA) are idle this weekend, along with the six other WCHA teams. The break was built into the schedule due to the Four Nations Tournament that has since been canceled. Minnesota State will travel to No. 2 Wisconsin for a series Nov. 16-17.
Shane Frederick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.