The No. 1 Mavericks (10-1-1) will step out of WCHA play and go on the road to play the No. 8 Bulldogs (7-4-1), the two-time defending national champions. Minnesota State is 18-28-6 in the series against UMD, 2-5-0 since conference realignment in 2013. Four of those games have gone to overtime with UMD winning three — 4-3 last year at the Desert Hockey Classic in Arizona and a first-round NCAA tournament meeting in 2018 at Sioux Falls.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Stepping out: Minnesota State, which has won five games in a row since its lone loss of the season, is 3-0-1 in nonconference play, starting the season with a sweep of Arizona State and following that with a tie and win against North Dakota. Both series were played at Mankato. Since 2016-17, the Mavericks are 16-6-2 outside the WCHA during the regular season, including a 6-4-1 record against NCHC teams (Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, St. Cloud State).
2. Run-TMG: Minnesota State’s all-senior top line of Parker Tuomie (5-6—11), Marc Michaelis (6-9—15) and Charlie Gerard (7-3—10) accounted for four goals and nine points in last weekend’s sweep over Alaska Anchorage. Michaelis and Tuomie each had four points. Michaelis is on a six-game point streak and has nine points in that stretch. Gerard is the Mavericks’ leading goal scorer. All seven of his goals have come in the last eight games.
3. Heavy D: The Mavericks have outscored their opponents 20-3 over the last five games and have not allowed a power-play goal in that span. Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay (.951, 1.17) has two of his three shutouts in that stretch. McKay has seven career shutouts, already tied for third on Minnesota State’s career list. Cole Huggins owns the record with 11 (2013-17). Junior Connor Mackey (3-5—8) leads MSU’s defensemen at plus-9.
4. Making them go: The Bulldogs are led in points by the nation’s top-scoring defenseman, junior Scott Perunovich (2-18—20). The St. Louis Blues draft pick from Hibbing was the NCAA’s No. 1 star of the week after assisting on seven of UMD’s nine goals in last weekend’s home sweep over Colorado College. He has assisted on 11 of the Bulldogs’ last 13 goals. For his career, Perunovich has 69 assists and 85 points in 93 games.
5. Scouting the Bulldogs: Minnesota Duluth’s top forwards are brothers Noah Cates (7-5—12) and Jackson Cates (5-5—10) out of Stillwater. Both are sophomores, although Jackson is older. Senior goaltender Hunter Shepard (.909, 2.17) has played in 97 career games and has 17 shutouts, including last year’s national championship game against UMass. He also backstopped UMD’s 2018 title run. The Bulldogs have won three straight and are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (6-8-2) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they play in Vermont’s Windjammer Classic. They will play No. 6 Clarkson at noon today and either Penn State or Vermont on Saturday. Freshman Kelsey King (3-9—12) leads Minnesota State in scoring, followed by junior Mariah Gardner (5-6—11). Goalies Abigail Levy (.915, 2.56) and Calla Frank (.899, 3.22) each have three wins.
