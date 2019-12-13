The No. 1 Mavericks (14-1-1, 9-1-0 in WCHA) will try to extend its nine-game winning streak as it closes out the first half of its schedule with a road series against the Wildcats (8-6-2, 6-4-0). “We’re taking it day by day, but we are enjoying the wins,” junior defenseman Connor Mackey said. “We hit the reset button on Monday, so every week is a new week, every weekend’s a new challenge for us. But it’s been a good ride so far. Just gotta keep it going.” Minnesota State is 13-4-3 all-time against Northern Michigan with wins in the last three meetings. Including a 3-2, 8-2 road sweep on Jan. 25-26, the Mavericks are 5-2-3 all-time at Marquette.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Road-tested: Minnesota State is 6-0-0 on the road this season. Including this weekend, eight of the Mavericks’ next 10 games and 10 of their next 14 will take place away from Mankato. “We clearly take pride at playing at home and our record the past couple of years has shown that,” senior forward Nick Rivera said. “At the end of the day, though, in the NCAA, you’ve got to be able to win some road games toward the end of the year. And that’s where we want to be over the long haul, so you’ve got to win a road game.” Senior forward Charlie Gerard (7-7—14) has four goals and seven points on the road.
2. Big ice: Tthe Mavericks’ next four games will be played on Olympic-sized ice sheets (200 feet by 100 feet). Minnesota State plays on a hybrid sheet (200 by 90) at the Mankato Civic Center, although the downtown arena was Olympic-sized before the 2012 remodel. “(The Wildcats) have to play on the same sheet we do,” coach Mike Hastings said. “They might be a little more comfortable with it, but at the end of the day, it’s still hockey. … When we’re a good hockey team, we’re supporting pucks, whether that’s on our sheet, whether that’s an NHL sheet (200 by 85) or whether it’s on an Olympic sheet.” The Mavericks practiced on All Seasons Arena’s big sheet before leaving for Marquette.
3. Nationally known: The Mavericks aren’t just No. 1 in the polls; they’re No. 1 in the nation in several categories, including wins (14), goals-allowed per game (1.06), power-play success (32.3%), and faceoff percentage (56.6%). Playing all but one game this season, goaltender Dryden McKay leads the country with a .957 save percentage and 1.06 goals-against average. Minnesota State ranks second in the nation in goal margin (plus-43) and penalty kill success (93.2%).
4. Ups and downs: Despite graduating a collection of some of the WCHA’s best players — including WCHA player of the year Troy Loggins, fellow forwards Adam Rockwood and Denver Pierce and superstar goaltender Atte Tolvanen — Northern Michigan started the season with a 6-1-2 record that included an eight-game unbeaten streak. Since then, however, the Wildcats have gone 2-5-0, including a series split at Alabama Huntsville on Nov. 29-30. Northern Michigan was idle last weekend. “One thing that I do know is we’re going to get a hungry team that we’re playing against,” Hastings said.
5. Scouting the Wildcats: Northern Michigan sophomore forward Griffin Loughran (12-8—20) leads the WCHA in goals and is tied for first place in points with MSU’s Marc Michaelis (8-12—20). Sophomore Vincent de Mey (9-6—15) is next on the team in scoring. They’re centered by junior Joseph Nardi (4-8—12). They’re still top-end heavy,” Hastings said. “And what I mean by that is that top line is dangerous.” Senior defenseman Philip Beaulieu (1-13—14) is still putting up impressive numbers. The Wildcats are new in goal, though. Freshman John Hawthorne (.890, 2.91) has started nine games; sophomore Nolan Kent (.899, 2.66) has started seven.
Around the rinks
Gustavus Adolphus: The No. 4 women’s team (8-1-1) plays the second game of a home-and-home series against No. 7 Wisconsin-River Falls (7-2-1) at 7 p.m. today at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. On Wednesday, the Falcons handed the Gusties their first loss of the season, winning 3-1. Following tonight’s game, the Gusties will be off until Jan. 10. The men’s team (5-5-0) will play a single game tonight in Duluth against St. Scholastica (4-6-1) before taking a break until Jan. 1. Junior Caleb Anderson (4-5—9) leads the Gusties in scoring. Saints defenseman Max Mettler (0-2—2) is a Mankato West alum who has played 82 college games.
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (7-10-2) are now off until Jan. 4-5 after this weekend’s scheduled nonconference series against Lindenwood was postponed, tentatively until Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Injuries have depleted the Lions’ goaltending corps, causing them to cancel a game on Nov. 30 at St. Cloud State and to play forwards at the position last weekend against visiting Syracuse. They lost those games 7-0 and 13-1. As for Minnesota State, goaltender Abigail Levy (.906, 2.83) participated in the USA Hockey Women’s Winter Training Camp last week.
