The Mavericks (8-1-1, 5-1-0 in WCHA) will play at home for the first time since being voted the No. 1 team in the country and will host the Seawolves (2-6-2, 2-3-1) in a conference series. The Mavericks lead the series 53-29-9 and have won the last seven meetings, including wins of 4-1 and 6-0 on Dec. 7-8 atf Mankato. Minnesota State has won three straight games, and Alaska Anchorage has lost two in a row.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Break time’s over: Minnesota State was idle last weekend, and Mike Hastings said the time off was used to “reset” and work on a few things. “It was a real productive off-week,” the coach said. One area the Mavericks would like to improve is their power play, both in production and in drawing more penalties with their even-strength possession in the offensive zone. Minnesota State is 9 for 38 on the power play, which is 23.7% and ranks second in the WCHA. “It’s been OK,” Hastings said. “But it’s been a little vanilla. We haven’t been real threatening.”
2. Healthy choices: The time off has been good for MSU’s health, too. Junior forward Jake Jaremko has missed eight games due to an illness but is back, Hastings said. Sophomore forward Chris Van Os-Shaw (upper body) is also available. “We’ve got the full allotment of our roster,” Hastings said. “That’s made our practices real competitive.” Junior forward Reggie Lutz (4-2—6) agreed: “Practices have been pretty intense. It seems to be dialed up this week, especially with games this weekend. With everybody healthy, guys are fighting for spots in the lineup.”
3. Up the charts: Mavericks leading scorer Marc Michaelis (5-6—11) enters the weekend on a four-game point streak. The senior now has 129 career points, which ranks fifth on MSU’s Division I-era scoring list, four points behind fourth-place Travis Morin, who played 2003-07. Fellow senior Parker Tuomie (3-4—7) has 102 points, which ranks 14th, and Ian Scheid (0-6—6) has 81 points, which is tied for 29th but ninth among defensemen.
4. Freshmen forward: Matt Curley is in his second season as head coach at Alaska Anchorage, and he has nine freshmen on this year’s team. Five of the Seawolves’ top six scoring forwards are rookies, led by Nick Wicks (3-6—9) and Minnesota native Taylor Lantz (1-4—5). The top goal scorer in that group is Alex Frye with four, followed by Wicks and Tanner Schachle (3-1—4). Wicks is tied atop the WCHA’s rookie scoring list with the Mavericks’ Lucas Sowder (2-7—9).
5. Scouting the Seawolves: As young as Alaska Anchorage is up front, the team is older and experienced on the blue line with three seniors and two juniors each playing at least nine of the 10 games. Senior defenseman Tomi Hiekkavirta (1-6—7) is second on the team in scoring. Goaltender Kristian Stead (.904, 3.16) has started six games. Kris Carlson (.912, 2.44), who played 15 games last season, has started four.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (6-6-2, 2-6-2 in WCHA) host Bemidji State (3-8-1, 2-6-0) at 2:07 p.m. today and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center. Minnesota State is coming off a pair of losses at No. 2 Wisconsin. Prior to that, MSU had won four straight and was unbeaten in six straight. Junior forward Mariah Gardner (5-6—11) and freshman Kelsey King (2-6—9) lead the Mavericks in scoring. The Beavers enter the weekend on a six-game losing streak, one that includes series against Wisconsin and No. 1 Minnesota. Senior forward Haley Mack (7-2—9) leads BSU in scoring.
Gustavus Adolphus: Both Gustavus teams will play Augsburg in MIAC series this weekend. It’s the conference opener for the men (3-3-0), who host the Auggies (5-1-0, 2-0-0) at 7 p.m. today and play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Minneapolis. Junior Caleb Anderson (1-4—5) is the Gusties’ top scorer. The No. 6 women (5-0-0, 2-0-0) play Augsburg (3-1-0, 1-1-0) on the road at 7 p.m. today and return home for a 2 p.m. Saturday game. Led by freshman Clara Billings (4-1—5), the Gusties have outscored opponents 15-2.
