Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.