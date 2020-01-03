The No. 3 Mavericks (16-3-1, 10-2-0 in WCHA) return to their newly named home in downtown Mankato for the first time in nearly a month and will play the Nanooks (10-10-0, 8-6-0) in a WCHA series. Since 2013-14, the first season they became conference foes, Minnesota State is 14-6-2 against Alaska, including a 3-1-0 record last season. This will be the teams’ only regular-season meeting this season.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Seeking 200: Minnesota State’s next victory will be No. 200 since Mike Hastings took over as head coach in 2012. No program in the country has won more games over that time than the Mavericks, who are 199-83-22. Quinnipiac has 183 victories over that same stretch, and North Dakota and Denver each have 180. After playing Alaska, MSU goes on the road to Ferris State and Bowling Green before returning home to host Bemidji State. “The way the second half sets up, anything we get, we will earn,” Hastings said. “You’re going to have to be good to get points every night.”
2. Home cooking: The Mavericks are 8-1-1 at home, now called the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, this season and have lost just twice in Mankato since the start of the 2018-19 season. They’re averaging 4,484 fans per game this year, which ranks 13th in the country and is 355 more than last season. Their 92.8% average capacity ranks eighth in the nation. Minnesota State is on pace to have its best average attendance since drawing 4,552 per game in 2008-09.
3. Take me to your leader: Marc Michaelis (11-12—23) continues to lead the Mavericks and WCHA in scoring. Parker Tuomie (8-10—18) is next on the team, followed by freshman Nathan Smith (4-12—16). Smith is the top rookie scorer in the WCHA, and teammate Lucas Sowder (3-11—14) is third. Defenseman Connor Mackey (3-9—12) missed both games of the Mariucci Classic with a lower-body injury but is available for this weekend’s series, Hastings said.
4. Road warriors: Alaska is tied for third place in the WCHA and is 6-4-0 on the road, including a 5-3-0 record in conference play. The Nanooks’ last series was a split at Bemidji State on Dec. 6-7, a 3-1 loss and 5-3 win. They’ve swept at Michigan Tech and split at Alaska Anchorage, Northern Michigan and Penn State. “They haven’t been swept since the start of the year,” Hastings said, referring to Alaska’s season-opening home losses to Denver.
5. Scouting the Nanooks: Junior forwards Max Newton (6-8—14), Justin Young (7-5—12) and Steven Jandric (5-7—12) lead the Nanooks in scoring. With the exception of sophomore defenseman Chris Jandric (3-7—10), Alaska’s top eight scorers are all juniors or seniors. Senior goaltender Anton Martinsson (.922, 2.40) has started 11 games, splitting time with sophomore Gustavs Grigals (.884, 2.73). Alaska is two wins shy of equaling its victory total from last season, the first year for coach Eric Largen.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (7-10-2) travel to Duluth to play in the Minnesota Cup on Saturday and Sunday. They will play Minnesota Duluth (8-8-2) at 4:07 p.m. Saturday and either St. Cloud State (4-13-2) or Bemidji State (11-8-1) on Sunday afternoon. The matchups are nonconference games against WCHA opponents. In last year’s inaugural Minnesota Cup in Minneapolis, the Mavericks tied St. Cloud State and then lost to UMD. Minnesota State has not played since Dec. 7 and has won one of its last seven games. Mariah Gardner (5-7—12) and Kelsey King (3-9—12) lead the Mavericks in scoring.
