The No. 3 Mavericks open the season against the Sun Devils (1-1), who were No. 20 in the U.S. College Hockey Online preseason rankings but slipped out of the top 20 this week after splitting at home against Mercyhurst. In their only meeting, Minnesota State and Arizona State played to a 2-2 tie last December at Glendale, Arizona, with ASU winning the shootout for third place in the Desert Hockey Classic.
The 5-hole
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Get it started: It may be the beginning of a new season, but the Mavericks have a lot left over from a 32-8-2 team that won the WCHA’s regular-season and playoff championships before getting knocked out in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Banners for both titles will be dropped this weekend. Led by senior center Marc Michaelis (19-23—42), 20 skaters are back, a group that accounted for 138 of the team’s 147 goals. Also back is sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay (.927, 1.76), who won 24 games.
2. Home sweet home: For the fifth straight year, MSU is starting the season at home. The Mavericks have gone 2-2-0 in their last four home openers, including a win last season over Boston University. The Mavericks went 21-1-0 at Mankato last year and have lost just nine times there over the last three seasons. “The fans and the student body have made the Civic Center a very difficult place to come and visit,” coach Mike Hastings said. “If we do our job, they’re going to get into the game.”
3. Test drive: The Mavericks played an exhibition game against Canadian college Mount Royal on Saturday, and the 5-2 win was a good preseason test, said Hastings, who noted the energized play of junior forwards Jake Jaremko and Reggie Lutz, who had two assists apiece. Hastings is hopeful for a rebound season from the Elk River duo. Both had outstanding rookie seasons, scoring 39 and 27 points, respectively, but as sophomores, slipped to 19 and 16.
4. Mid-season form: Arizona State not only has two games under its belt already, losing 3-2 and winning 6-4 against Mercyhurst last week, but it got in extra work over the summer. The Sun Devils became the first NCAA hockey team to play games in China, going 4-1 to win the Renaissance Cup in early August at Beijing. Redshirt freshman Peter Zhong is one of three Chinese-born players in Division I hockey.
5. Scouting the Sun Devils: Coach Greg Powers’ team went 21-13-1 last season and made the NCAA tournament for the first time. Back is junior forward Johnny Walker, who had two goals and three assists last weekend. The Phoenix native scored 34 points last season and led the nation with 23 goals. The duo of Brinson Pasichnuk and Joshua Maniscalco is dangerous offensively. The two combined for 50 points last season and already have eight points.
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (2-2-0, 0-2-0 in WCHA) are back on the road to face No. 9 Minnesota Duluth (1-1-0) in a WCHA series. Games are at 3:07 p.m. today and Saturday. Junior forward Mariah Gardner (3-1—4) and freshman Kelsey King (0-4—4) lead MSU in scoring. Sophomore Abigail Levy and freshman Calla Frank have split the Mavericks’ first two series in goal. The Mavericks and Bulldogs tied three times last season, with UMD winning the shootout after each.Shane Frederick
