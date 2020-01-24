The No. 3 Mavericks (22-3-1, 16-2-0 in WCHA) return to Mankato after two weeks away to face the Beavers (13-7-4, 13-3-2), their in-state conference rival. It’s a matchup between the top two teams in the WCHA. First-place Minnesota State has a six-point lead over Bemidji State. This will be the first of four league games between them over the next six weeks. On Dec. 29, the Mavericks defeated the Beavers 2-0 in the third-place game of the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis. Neither team has lost since. MSU brings a seven-game winning streak into the series, and BSU comes in on a six-game unbeaten streak (5-0-1).
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury report: The Mavericks won 3-2 in overtime on Saturday at Bowling Green without Marc Michaelis and Jake Jaremko. It looks like they’ll continue to be without them this weekend. Michaelis suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s game against the Falcons after tallying three points, and remains out, according to coach Mike Hastings. Jaremko missed last weekend’s trip with an upper-body injury and is doubtful, Hastings said. After Michaelis, MSU’s top scorer is senior forward Parker Tuomie (10-15—25). With 120 career points, Tuomie now ranks eighth on the Mavericks’ Division I-era scoring list.
2. Road warriors: Minnesota State is 10-1-1 on its home ice this season, although it’s played just two games in Mankato since Dec. 13. Despite playing eight of their last 10 games away from home, the Mavericks have gone 8-2-0 over that stretch with losses Dec. 14 at Northern Michigan and Dec. 28 to St. Cloud State at the Mariucci Classic. The Mavericks have won seven straight home games. They’ll be on the road again next weekend at Alaska Anchorage.
3. Goalie war: Minnesota State and Bemidji State have the top two defenses in the WCHA, allowing 1.42 and 2.0 goals per game, respectively. The goalies are a big reason for that. The Mavericks’ Dryden McKay (.946, 1.25) leads the nation in most statistical categories, while the Beavers’ Zach Driscoll (.931, 1.68) sits just behind McKay in the conference rankings. Driscoll, who has 12 wins, missed the teams’ last meeting with an injury but has started the last five games. The Mavericks this week officially added Evan Foss, a freshman from White Bear Lake, to their roster as the third goalie.
4. Homecoming game: Mankato West alum Kyle Looft (0-2—2) likely will play his first collegiate game in his hometown this weekend. The Beavers freshman defenseman has played in 20 of 24 games this season. He’s plus-10 with 22 shots on goal. Looft is the third former Scarlet to play Division I hockey, joining Corey Leivermann (Minnesota State, 2010-12) and Brandon Roberts (Colorado College, 2001-05). Will Zmolek (0-6—6), another freshman defenseman for the Beavers, is the brother of MSU junior defenseman Riese Zmolek.
5. Scouting the Beavers: For the first six years of the new WCHA, Bemidji State averaged 2.5 goals per game. This season, their offensive has gotten a boost, averaging 3.21 goals per game. Senior Adam Brady (12-9—21) and junior Aaron Miller (10-11—21) lead the attack, followed by sophomore Owen Sillinger (8-11—19). The Beavers are the least-penalized team in the WCHA and have the league’s second-best penalty kill (91.1%) and third-best power play (21.7%). Minnesota State leads the conference in both (91.9%, 29.1%, respectively).
Around the rinks
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (8-13-4, 3-11-2 in WCHA) return to the road for a league series at Bemidji State (13-12-1, 7-9-0). Two wins could pull sixth-place MSU within two points of fourth place where the Beavers are tied with Minnesota Duluth. Bemidji State swept Minnesota State 1-0 and 5-2 on Nov. 22-23 in Mankato. Mariah Gardner (6-8—14) and Kelsey King (4-10—14) lead the Mavericks in scoring. The Beavers have one win in their last five games, but it was a 3-2 upset of No. 1 Wisconsin.
Gustavus Adolphus: The No. 5 Gustavus women (11-2-1, 7-0-1 in MIAC) host St. Thomas at 7 p.m. today and play on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Gusties sit one point behind the first-place Tommies (9-2-3, 8-0-0) in the MIAC standings. Gustavus has the best defense in the league (0.93 goals allowed per game), followed by St. Thomas (1.14). The Gustavus men (7-6-2, 3-2-1) play at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Thomas and host the Tommies (8-6-2, 5-3-0) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. The Gusties are unbeaten in their last four games.
