The No. 1 Mavericks (12-1-1, 7-1-0 in WCHA) return home and return to WCHA play to face the Lakers (5-12-1, 3-6-1). Minnesota State is 20-3-1 all-time against Lake Superior State, although the Lakers were the only visiting team to win a game at the Mankato Civic Center last season, shutting out MSU 1-0 on Jan. 19. “They’re not going to come in here intimidated by any means because they’re going to come in with some guys who have won in this building before,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. In their last meeting, on March 15-16 at Mankato, the Mavericks swept the Lakers 2-1 and 2-0 in a WCHA semifinal series.
Five things to know about the matchup:
1. Call it ‘The Streak’: Minnesota State is on a seven-game winning streak, its longest since winning 10 straight in 2017-18. The Mavericks have outscored opponents 27-5 during the streak, which included wins of 4-1 and 3-1 last weekend at Minnesota Duluth.“They don’t hang banners or hand out rings in November,” goaltender Dryden McKay (.954, 1.14) said. “So (we have to) continue to get better and make sure we’re at our best every weekend.” Senior forward Marc Michaelis (7-10—17) has 10 points during this stretch, while Parker Tuomie (6-7—13) has nine points and Dallas Gerads (1-7—8) has seven assists.
2. Deep thoughts: Fourteen games into the season, the Mavericks have seven players with at least 10 points and four more with at least eight points. Nathan Smith (4-9—13) is tied for second on the team in scoring, and Lucas Sowder (3-9—12) is third. Both are freshmen. Smith was moved from center to wing when Jake Jaremko (3-3—6) returned from an illness but went back to center last Saturday when Jared Spooner (3-5–8) got the boot for a major penalty. “Hopefully we can continue to use our depth as a strength because we have had some different guys step in,” Hastings said.
3. Isn’t that special? The Mavericks went 5 for 10 on the power play last weekend and at 30.9% for the season, ranking second in the nation. Michaelis has four power-play goals. Four players have two. “I think we’ve got some talented guys who don’t mind sharing the puck with each other,” Hastings said. The penalty kill’s success rate is fifth nationally at 92.3% but had to be on the ice for nine of the final 11 minutes of the second period on Saturday. “We didn’t get burned, but we do need to learn we can’t spend that much time in the penalty box,” Hastings said. “That’s a little out of character for us.”
4. Bouncing back: Coming off a 23-13-2 season, the Lakers have had a tough start this year with losing streaks of six games and five games. A challenging schedule has included nonconference losses to Denver, Michigan and Notre Dame. However, after starting WCHA play 2-5-0, they’ve collected five league points in their last three games, upsetting Bowling Green 3-1 on the road on Nov. 23 and, at home on Saturday, tying Bemidji State 2-2 and getting the 3-on-3 overtime point. The Lakers have have not had a bye yet, playing every weekend since Oct. 5-6.
5. Scouting the Lakers: Lake Superior State is led in scoring by senior forward Max Humitz (9-6—15). He has 51 goals and 91 points for his career. Junior Hampus Eriksson (3-11—14) is next, followed by sophomores Ashton Calder (4-7–11) and Pierre-Luc Veillette (4-7—11). Senior and Stillwater native Collin Saccoman (6-3—9) is the team’s top-scoring defenseman. Junior Mareks Mitens (.885, 3.32) has carried the load in goal, starting 16 games. He shut out the Mavericks on 29 shots last season in Mankato. Veillette scored the lone goal in that game.
Minnesota State women: The Mavericks (7-9-2) will play in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic against No. 2 Minnesota (14-1-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake. It’s a nonconference game between WCHA foes that raises awareness for the museum in Eveleth and money for the Greater Mankato Area United Way and CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Minnesota State is coming off a third-place finish at Vermont’s Windjammer Classic, breaking a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the host Catamounts on Saturday. The Gophers swept the Mavericks 6-0 and 7-1 on Oct. 4-5 at Mankato.
Gustavus Adolphus: Both Gustavus teams will play home-and-home series against St. Mary’s in MIAC play this weekend with the men (4-4-0, 1-1-0 in MIAC) hosting the Cardinals (2-4-1, 2-0-0) at 7:05 p.m. today and the fourth-ranked women (7-0-0, 4-0-0) hosting the Cardinals (2-5-0, 2-2-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink. Defense has been key to both teams this season. Men’s goalies Robbie Goor, Justin Damon and Filip Grancarov have a combined .930 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average. Women’s goalies Emilia Helms-Leslie, Katie McCoy and Francesca Gerardi are at .965 and 0.57.
