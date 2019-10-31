ST. PETER — A season ago, the Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey team gave up 62 goals, the lowest it had allowed in five years.
But the Gusties scored just 53 goals and finished the season at 7-17-1.
As the team gets set to embark on a new season, goal scoring is still its biggest concern.
“Our issue isn’t keeping it out,” coach Brett Petersen said. “Our issue is: Do we have enough fire power offensively to score goals? That’s been our Achilles’ heel the last three or four years.”
The Gusties were picked to finish fifth in the MIAC in the league’s preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday. If they do, they’ll make the league playoffs, which they missed out on last season after winning just two of their final 13 games.
The season, the 20th with Petersen leading the way, begins Friday with the first game of a nonconference series against Lawrence at Appleton, Wisconsin.
Just three players graduated from last year’s team, including leading scorer Evan Erickson, who had nearly a fifth of the Gusties’ goals with 10 (along with 10 assists), as well as goaltender Chris Amsden, a St. Peter native who played in 55 career games.
Junior Robbie Goor shared time with Amsden and had a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average in 11 starts. He was an MIAC all-rookie pick as a freshman and all-conference honorable mention last year.
“Is he ready to run with it? We think he is,” Petersen said. “He’s matured an awful lot on and off the ice, and we think he’s ready to take the next step.”
Scoring-wise, junior Caleb Anderson is back after putting up 16 points last season, as is sophomore defenseman Toby Sengvongxay, who had 12 points, including six goals, as a freshman.
The Gusties’ roster also includes first-year Hunter Johnson of Nicollet, who played high school hockey for Mankato East/Loyola through 2017 and more recently, played junior hockey for the New Ulm Steel of the NA3HL.
“He’s learning a lot,” Petersen said. “He’s come here in really good shape. It will be exciting to work with him and watch him grow.”
Gustavus women
With a very young team, the Gustavus finished strong last season, going on a 10-game unbeaten streak that was finally snapped with a loss in the MIAC semifinals.
Coming off that 16-6-5 season in which it finished in a tie for third in the conference, coach Mike Carroll’s team was picked fourth in this year’s MIAC preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.
“We have high expectations,” Carroll said of his team, which is still young with 12 freshmen and 11 sophomores, along with one junior and three seniors.
While the late-season surge was impressive, finding a replacement for graduated goaltender Amanda DiNella will be the key to this season. A two-time All-American who won 49 career games, including 20 by shutout, DiNella had a save percentage of .927 and a goals-against average of 1.55 for her career and is the Gusties’ all-time saves leader.
Sophomore Emilia Helms-Leslie is the only goalie on the roster with experience but played just one period as a freshman.
Carroll said the goaltenders should be aided by some experienced defenders in front of them — seniors Kristen Cash and Paulina Scheid and junior Sydney Henrichs.
Up front, senior captain and all-conference forward Amelia Vosen is the top returning goal scorer, netting 11 as part of her 18 points.
“We ask Amelia to do a lot and bring along the young kids, which she’ll do well,” Carroll said.
Vosen, who led the MIAC with four game-winning goals, is joined by several second-year players who gained valuable experience as rookies.
Ten freshmen finished last season with at least three points. That sophomore group includes forwards Lilia Scheid and Kristina Press, each of whom had 18 points, including nine and eight goals, respectively. Kayla Vrieze, a defender, racked up 14 points, and forward Stephanie Anderson had 12.
The Gusties will begin the season — Carroll’s 21st as head coach — on Friday at Duluth with a single game against St. Scholastica.
Wilgren honored
Anna Wilgren of the Minnesota State women’s team was named WCHA defenseman of the week for her play in last weekend’s sweep at St. Cloud State.
Wilgren assisted on the lone goal in Friday’s 1-0 victory and the game-winner in Saturday’s 4-1 victory. She also blocked three shots, upping her season to total to 34, which ranks second in the nation.
The sweep was the Mavericks’ first over a WCHA opponent since Feb. 15-16, 2014, and the team’s 4-4-2 record marks its best 10-game start to a season since 2013-14.
The Mavericks will host Merrimack in a nonconference series at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
