MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s health appears to be improving rapidly.
Senior forwards Marc Michaelis and Nick Rivera and freshman Nathan Smith all practiced on Wednesday, meaning the second-ranked Mavericks could be back to almost full strength for this weekend’s series against No. 16 North Dakota.
“We’ve still got a couple of days to go,” coach Mike Hastings said Wednesday afternoon during his weekly press conference. “But it’s been very positive. Those are all moving in a really good direction. They’re available as of today. … It’s creating opportunities for some guys that haven’t been in the lineup yet, when you talk about Nick, when you talk about Nathan Smith, guys that are chomping at the bit to have that opportunity.”
Michaelis, the Mavericks’ top-line center and WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, scored three goals against Arizona State in last weekend’s season-opening sweep before leaving Saturday’s game in the third period with what appeared to be an upper-body injury.
Rivera and Smith, the WCHA’s Preseason Rookie of the Year, missed last weekend’s games and the Oct. 5 exhibition game with injuries.
Dallas Gerads, who did not return to Saturday’s game after taking a high hit at center ice from Arizona State’s Steenn Pasichnuk, has not practiced yet this week. Pasichnuk was issued a major penalty and game misconduct on the play.
Senior Parker Tuomie, who missed the exhibition and Friday’s game, returned to the lineup on Saturday.
Time change
Hastings said early reports have been positive about the time change for the Mavericks’ Saturday-night home games this season.
Saturday games now begin at 6:07 p.m., an hour earlier than in the past. Friday games still begin at 7:07 p.m.
Hastings said he and other Minnesota State representatives meet with arena and city officials on Tuesdays.
“So far it’s been good,” Hastings said. “I thought we had a good weekend, as far as butts in the seats, people at the ticket window, and we’re hoping to have that again this weekend. We’ll let time kind of tell us how that goes.”
The Mavericks drew 4,439 for Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Friday’s game drew 4,216. Minnesota State averaged 4,129 last season.
Moving on up
With the Mavericks’ two victories last weekend, Hastings now has 185 victories in his seven-plus seasons at Minnesota State. That puts him second behind Don Brose for wins.
Brose had 536 victories in 30 seasons. Troy Jutting had 184 victories in 12 seasons. Brad Reeves, who was an interim coach for one season while Brose was on sabbatical had 16 wins. Reeves, who was an assistant for Brose and a longtime MSU booster, tied in August at the age of 80.
Hastings’ record at Minnesota State is 185-80-21 for a .684 winning percentage.
D commitment
Minnesota State received a verbal commitment this week from Jake Livingstone, a defenseman for Langley of the British Columbia Hockey League.
Livingstone, who tweeted out his commitment on Monday, is a 6-foot-2, 201-pounder who ranks second among BCHL defensemen with 16 points. Another MSU recruit, Akiot Hirose of Salmon Arm, ranks fourth in the BCHL with 13 points. Both are expected to be part of next season’s freshman class.
Livingstone previously committed to Alaska.
