MANKATO — Minnesota State moved up to No. 1 in the nation in the U.S. College Hockey Online
and USA Today/USA Hockey rankings this week, following their sweep at Michigan Tech last week.
The Mavericks (8-1-1) are alone at No. 1 in the former poll and tied with Denver in the latter.
The last time Minnesota State was rated No. 1 in the USCHO poll was March 23, 2015. The Mavericks were ranked No. 1 five times during the 2014-15 season.
“Obviously, it’s nice to see, but at the end of the day, it’s early,” junior defenseman Jack McNeely said on Wednesday. “We still have a lot of work to do. It puts a target on our back a little bit, but I think it will be a good test.
The Mavericks won 3-0 and 2-1 at Houghton, Michigan, last weekend. Their 10-game record is tied for their fifth-best start to a season. They went 10-0-0 in 1985-86, 9-0-1 in 1981-82, 9-1-0 in 2018-19 and 1980-81 and 8-1-1 this year and 1970-71.
“Obviously, it’s pretty cool,” senior forward Josh French said. “You put yourself in a good spot but, like Jack said, it’s early in the year. You try not to look into it too much. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, and just keep worrying about the next (series).”
The Mavericks are idle this weekend and will host Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 22-23 at the Mankato Civic Center.
“It will be good for us to have an off-week this week then get back to work,” McNeely said. “We’ll continue to get better this week.”
WCHA awards
Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay was named the WCHA’s goaltender of the week after allowing one goal on 49 shots in last weekend’s sweep at Michigan Tech.
On Friday, McKay stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career.
With a 7-1-1 record, McKay currently ranks fourth in the nation in save percentage (.946) and second in goals-against average (1.32).
Among this week’s other WCHA award winners was Mankato native and former Mankato West player Kyle Looft. The Bemidji State freshman was the league’s defenseman of the week after recording his first college points, assisting on two goals in a 7-1 victory over visiting Lake Superior State on Friday. The Beavers won 5-1 on Saturday.
Looft has played in four games this season. He’s plus-3 with seven shots on goal.
Alaska’s future
On Friday, the University of Alaska Board of Regents announced at a meeting that intercollegiate athletics would continue at the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks during the 2020-21 academic year, meaning both hockey teams will continue playing for at least another season.
“This is great news for the hockey programs at both UAA and UAF and for the WCHA,” league commissioner Bill Robertson said in a press release. “We are pleased that the Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will remain at 10 teams in 2020-21.”
The 2020-21 season could be the WCHA’s last, however, after the announcement over the summer that Minnesota State and six other WCHA schools plan to leave the conference to start a new one. The Alaska programs and Alabama Huntsville were not included in that group.
One-timers
The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team is No. 9 in the country and will open MIAC play against St. Catherine this weekend, playing Friday at St. Paul and Saturday at St. Peter. ... The Gustavus men are receiving votes in the polls and will host No. 8 Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday and Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday. ... The Minnesota State women are back in action after a week off and will travel to No. 2 Wisconsin for a WCHA series on Saturday and Sunday.
