Minnesota State's Cheyenne Behrends and Lois Page have been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference players of the week, the league announced Monday.
Behrends received the award for softball, batting .529 last week with four doubles and two home runs. She also had six RBIs and scored four runs.
Behrends had at least one hit in all six games last week, including two in both games against Southwest Minnesota State.
Behrends is the second Mavericks player to receive player of the week honors, joining Ellie Tallman (Feb. 7).
Minnesota State (18-12, 7-5 in Northern Sun) hosts Upper Iowa on Tuesday at the MSU Softball Complex.
Page received the award for women's tennis.
A graduate student from Guisborough, England, Page won her No. 1 singles match and teamed with Avery Stilwell to win at No. 1 doubles against Southwest Minnesota State.
Page is the second Minnesota State to receive the tennis award this season; Freia Lawrence received the award on March 21.
Minnesota State (10-1, 7-1) plays St. Cloud State on Tuesday at Rogers.
Gustavus Adolphus
Bryce Novak was named the MIAC player of the week for baseball.
He batted .462 with a double and grand slam. He had nine RBIs and scored nine runs as the Gusties went 7-0 last week.
Novak has a hit in 12 straight games.
The Gusties (11-8, 6-0 in MIAC) play at Augsburg on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Bethany Lutheran's Kaija Mork and Emily Yehle were named players of the week by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Mork, who received the award for the second time this season, went 6 for 8 in a doubleheader against Northland, including a 5 for 5 effort in the second game. She had two doubles, one triple, five RBIs and four runs scored.
Yehle went 4-0 last week at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.
