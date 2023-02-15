The Bethany Lutheran baseball team has been selected No. 1 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
Bethany (19-15, 15-6 in UMAC), which received four first-place votes, finished third in the conference last season. Senior Liam Peterson was a first-team all-conference selection, while Aidan Russell was named the league’s rookie of the year. There are 25 new players in the program.
Wisconsin-Superior was voted second, with Crown, who won the conference tournament, and Northwestern, the defending regular-season champion, tied for third. Minnesota-Morris was fifth, followed by Northland, Martin Luther and North Central.
Bethany’s first games are scheduled for March 5 against Otterbein and Allegheny College at Tucson, Arizona.
Smart swimmers
The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team has received CSCAA Scholar All-America honors.
A total of 803 schools received CSCAA scholar All-America honors, including 80 women’s teams from NCAA Division II. All eight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team received the honor.
Minnesota State had a team grade-point average of 3.51, which ranked fourth in the Northern Sun. Teams must have at least a 3.0 GPA or better to be eligible.
The Mavericks compete in the Last Chance Meet on Saturday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Region rankings
The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is one of top 10 teams in the Central Region, it was released Wednesday. The first region rankings are done alphabetically.
The top eight teams in the region, which includes the Northern Sun, Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, will advance to the NCAA tournament. The selection show will be held March 5.
The Mavericks (21-3) host Winona State in the final regular-season home game Thursday.
The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team is No. 5 in the DIII Region IX rankings.
The Vikings (19-4, 10-2 in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference) need one more win to claim the regular-season conference championship and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.
The Vikings host Northwestern on Friday and North Central on Saturday.
Wisconsin-Oshkosh is No. 1 in the region rankings, followed by Carleton, Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Wisconsin-Whitewater is sixth, one spot ahead of St. Mary’s.
