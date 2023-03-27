MANKATO — Several players from the Minnesota State men's hockey team are expected to sign professional contracts in the coming days and weeks, and two seniors agreed to deals Monday.
Fifth-year senior defenseman Andy Carroll reached an agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League, while forward Ryan Sandelin signed with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Abbotsford is affiliated with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, while Colorado is affiliated with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.
Sandelin finished the season tied for third on the Mavericks with 29 points (14-15—29). In 128 career games over four seasons, he recorded 76 points (43-33—76).
He was named the NCAA West Region's MVP in 2021, finishing with two goals and an assist in MSU's victories over Quinnipiac and Minnesota. Sandelin scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Bobcats, which gave MSU its first NCAA Tournament victory in the program's Division I era.
The 2021 West regional was played at the Budweiser Events Center at Loveland, Colorado, which is the arena where the Eagles play their home games.
Carroll, who played 2022-23 via his COVID year, ranks third in MSU history with 169 games played.
He finished this season with 25 points (5-20—25), and was twice named the CCHA's Defenseman of the Week. In his career, Carroll has 64 points (14-50—64). He's also a +70 and has 112 career blocked shots.
MSU went 116-29-4 during Carroll's career, won five MacNaughton Cup championships and three conference postseason tournament titles.
Both Carroll and Sandelin were key parts of Frozen Four teams in 2021 and 2022, and played in the 2022 national championship game.
Hurst gets NSIC award
Minnesota State thrower Lexie Hurst was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Hurst won the shot put at the Wildcat Classic on Saturday with a throw of 49-feet-3 3/4, which is the top outdoor mark in Division II this season. She took fourth in the discus (152-6) and ninth in the hammer throw (154-11), provisionally qualifying in both the shot put and discus.
This was Hurst's first NSIC weekly honor during the outdoor season, but she was recognized three times during the indoor season.
Softball honors
Bethany Lutheran's Ana Christofferson was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week, while the Vikings' Kayla Senne was named Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Christofferson went 3 for 7 with a home run and a double in the Vikings' doubleheader sweep of Wisconsin-Stout on Friday. The homer came in the bottom of the 6th in a 1-0 victory.
Senne tossed 12 straight scoreless innings over both games in the sweep, and recorded 17 strikeouts on the day. She tossed a shutout in Game 2.
