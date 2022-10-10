MANKATO — Minnesota State soccer player Brynn Desens earned the NSIC's Offensive Player of the Week award, the league announced Monday.
Desens scored goals in each of MSU's games over the weekend, including the lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks (9-1-3, 7-0-3 in NSIC) host Minot State Friday and Mary Sunday, with starts of 3:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively.
Livingstone earns CCHA honor
Minnesota State men's hockey player Jake Livingstone was picked as the CCHA's Defenseman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Livingstone finished with a goal and an assist in MSU's series split with Minnesota over the weekend. He was also a +2 and blocked five shots in the series.
MSU (1-1, 0-0 in CCHA) will host No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Mavericks still No. 5
The Minnesota State men's hockey team remained at No. 5 in the USCHO poll that was released Monday.
MSU earned 795 points coming off a split with No. 2 Minnesota.
Denver topped the poll, totaling 994 points and 46 first-place votes.
Wolanin gets UMAC honor
Bethany Lutheran women's soccer player Brooke Wolanin was named the UMAC Defensive Player of the Week Monday.
It was her third time getting the honor this season.
Wolanin, the team's goalkeeper, recorded a seven-save shutout in a 5-0 win over Morris. She also made seven stops in a 4-1 win over Crown, with the only goal coming on a penalty kick.
