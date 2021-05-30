MANKATO — The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has chosen Minnesota State senior pitcher Hunter Even as a second-team All-American.
Even, a right-handed reliever, leads Minnesota State with nine saves and a 2.08 earned-run average over 21 2/3 innings He has allowed 14 hits, 10 runs (five earned) and walked eight while striking out 27 others. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
Even has also been named to the All-Central Region second team and All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first team this season.
Senior outfielder Joey Werner and sophomore pitcher Collin Denk earned honorable mention All-America honors.
All-MIAC
The MIAC announced its softball awards last week, and Gustavus Adolphus' Madelyn Mueller and Ashley Neuenfeldt received the all-conference awards. Piper Otto was an honorable-mention selection.
Mueller, a freshman, played in all 34 games, hitting a team-best .306 with 25 runs, four doubles, four triples and seven RBIs. As a center fielder, Mueller posted a fielding percentage of .963 with six assists. She finished third in the conference with 21 stolen bases.
Neuenfedlt, a senior who was honorable mention in 2018 and 2019, was one of the Gusties' primary pitchers, as well as a lead-off hitter. Neuenfeldt compiled a 7-8 record with a 4.10 earned-run average in 87 innings. She batted .392 with a team-best .453 slugging percentage.
Pengilly turns pro
Gustavus Adolphus graduate Cole Pengilly signed a rookie contract last week with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
Pengilly is the second Gusties player in the past three years to sign a professional baseball contract; Adam Stockwell also played for the Canaries in 2019.
Pengilly played second base, right field and shortstop for the Canaries before being placed him on the injured list. In two games, Pengilly was 4 for 7 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Pengilly finished his Gustavus career as one of the best shortstops in program history. He never missed a game in his career, starting all 109 games. He collected 131 hits in 380 at-bats for a .345 batting average, which ranks 14th in program history. He scored 79 runs with 21 doubles, eight triples, five home runs and 66 RBIs, 183 total bases. He was 27 of 35 in stolen base attempts.
Pengilly earned All-MIAC honors in 2019 and 2021.
