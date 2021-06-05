The Free Press
MANKATO — Four Minnesota State baseball players have been named D2CCA All-Americans.
Joey Werner was a first-team selection, while Collin Denk, Nick Altermatt and Jon Ludwig were third-team picks.
Werner, Denk, and Hunter Even were named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Central Region first team, while Ludwig was named to the second team.
Werner, an outfielder, ranked 10th in Division II with a .439 batting average. He hit 14 home runs with 58 RBIs and was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player of the year.
Even, a reliever, led the Northern Sun with 10 saves, which ranked third in Division II. He had a 2.28 earned-run average over 23 2/3 innings.
Denk had a 2.22 ERA to go with a 10-0 record. He struck out 77 with just five walks.
Ludwig struck out 105 of the 268 batters he faced this season, with a 1.98 ERA in 68 1/3 innings.
Minnesota State finished the season at 39-10, taking third at the NCAA DII Central Regional tournament.
Soccer smarts
A trio of Minnesota State soccer players — juniors Caitlin Brown and Jenny Vetter and sophomore Allie Williams — have received CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. All three will move on to the CoSIDA Academic All-American ballot.
Brown has played in 33 matches in her career, with one goal and five assists. She has also been named to the Northern Sun All-Academic Team twice.
Vetter has played in 48 matches during her career with 26 goals and 10 assists. She has been named to the Northern Sun All-Academic Team twice and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American first team in 2019.
Williams has played in 25 matches and tallied 10 goals and five assists. She was recently named to the Northern Sun All-Academic Team in the fall of 2020.
All-region Gusties
Four Gustavus Adolphus baseball players have been named to the All-Midwest Region team by D3baseball.com.
Outfielder Bryce Novak was selected to the first team, first baseman Jack Hanson and relief pitcher Damon Rademacher made the second team, and Weston Lombard was picked for the third team.
The regional awards are the first for Gustavus baseball since 2007.
Novak, the MIAC Player of the Year, led the team with a .470 batting average with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 RBIs. Novak’s .470 batting average is the sixth-highest in program history. Novak set the conference record for hits in a season with 41.
Hanson was second on the team and fourth in the league with a .409 batting average, and he led the team with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
Rademacher was the Gusties’ top reliever this season with a team-high 17 relief appearances. He was 7-0 with a 1.74 earned-run average and three saves. He is tied for the program record with seven saves in his career.
Lombard was 7-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings. He pitched three complete games, including a nine-inning no-hitter against Bethel on April 26. He set a program record with 72 strikeouts.
Beumer honored
Bethany Lutheran junior Ross Beumer has been named third-team all-region by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Beumer, an outfielder, started all 30 games, batting .352 with three home runs and 29 RBIs. He had a .471 on-base percentage and a .648 slugging percentage. He was 16 of 17 in stolen bases.
Beumer also received all-region honors in 2019.
Academic award
Bethany Lutheran sophomore Max Busch was named first-team Academic All-District, selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors Association.
He is the first selection in Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer program history. Busch is a business administration major with a 3.81 grade-point average.
To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA.
Busch was one of two selections from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. His name will now be forwarded for Academic All-American consideration.
Phelps drops interim tag
MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman announced that Corey Phelps will be the next head coach of the volleyball team.
Phelps, who served as the Mavericks’ interim coach in 2019, was the head coach at St. Catherine’s from 2010-2016.
He also played collegiate volleyball at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.
Commented
