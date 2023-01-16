MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Brendan Furry was named the CCHA Forward of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Furry finished with a goal and an assist in each of MSU's wins over Arizona State over the weekend. His tally in Game 1 ended up being the game-winner.
Furry, who now has seven points in his last three games, joins Sam Morton (Oct. 17) and David Silye (Nov. 7 and Nov. 28) as other Mavericks to win the award this season.
MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier earned CCHA Goaltender of the Week honors after getting both victories against the Sun Devils.
He stopped 56 of 57 shots on the weekend, and got his first career shutout in a 5-0 victory in Game 2.
The Mavericks (14-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will host Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Gustavus POW
Gustavus Adolphus senior Emily Olson was named the MIAC offensive player of the week for women's hockey after a four-point game Friday against St. Benedict.
Olson had a power-play goal in the 5-2 victory, pushing the Gusties' total to 25 power-play goals, best in Division III.
The three assists gives her a team-leading 12 assists on the season.
Gustavus (13-1, 8-0 in MIAC) plays a home-and-home series with Augsburg this weekend, starting Friday at Minneapolis.
BLC track
Bethany Lutheran's Jake Marzinske was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference men's track and field athlete of the week.
Marzinske placed first in the triple jump at the St. Olaf meet on Saturday, going 13.83 meters, or 45-feet-5/8.
Marzinske's jump was the sixth best in team history.
Bethany's Stephanie Witbrod was the UMAC women's track and field athlete of the week. She placed second in the shot put at the St. Olaf meet, throwing 11.51 meters (37-3/4) and third in the weight throw at 12.69 meters (41-5/8).
