ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer player Cole Schwartz was named a Division III All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.
Schwartz, a sophomore forward from Jakarta, Indonesia, who was also named first team All-North Region, is the 15th All-American in program history.
Schwartz scored 24 goals and had seven assists in his first season with the Gusties. He became the first MIAC player since 1975 to eclipse the 50-point threshold and the fifth all-time.
His goal total ranked third in the nation.
Three teammates also earned All-North Region honors: Junior midfielder Matt Gibbons and freshman goalkeeper Wesley Sanders were first-team picks, and freshman Raphael Cattelin was on the third team.
BLC All-American
Bethany Lutheran freshman soccer player Max Busch was named third-team All-American by the United Soccer Caoches.
He is the Vikings’ first-ever soccer All-American.
The Odenthal, Germany native, who was the UMAC’s rookie of the year and an All-Region pick, set a Bethany record with 25 goals and 53 points. After one season he already ranks third in school history in career goals and fifth in points.
All-MIAC football
Six Gustavus football players earned first-team All-MIAC honors.
The group included senior tight end Brayton Finch, sophomore defenseman lineman Zach Jakes, senior receivers Josh Kirk and Brice Panning, junior cornerback Kaleb Scott and junior quarterback Michael Veldman.
Jakes is a Mankato West graduate.
Second-team honors went to senior linebackers Avery Bachman of St. Peter and Jake Boykin and junior offensive lineman Gunnar Johnson.
Senior defensive lineman Zeke Erickson, senior defensive back Matthew Montplaisir and senior offensive lineman Blake Sikes were honorable mentions.
Vetter honored
Minnesota State soccer player Jenny Vetter was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American for her outstanding season on and off the field.
The Mankato East graduate went into the weekend’s NCAA tournament games with 20 goals and 47 points. In the classroom, the biology major had a 4.0 GPA.
She is the 14th MSU soccer player to earn the honor.
Olson All-Region
Minnesota State volleyball player Morgan Olson was named second team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association for the second year in a row.
The outside hitter from Annandale had 419 kills in 2019, finishing her career with 1,323 — seventh-most in Mavericks history. She led the NSIC and was fourth in the nation with a 4.66 kills-per-set-average. She also had 60 blocks.
More for McKay
Minnesota State men’s hockey goaltender Dryden McKay collected another award this week, earning national goaltender of the month for November by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
McKay led all NCAA goalies with a .962 save percentage and 0.99 goals-against average over the second month of the season.
He was named WCHA goaltender of the month and earned the league’s goalie of the week award three times in November.
