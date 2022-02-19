The Free Press
The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team won its 17th MIAC regular-season championship with a 3-2 overtime victory at St. Scholastica on Thursday night.
Molly McHugh, Kayla Vrieze and Brooke Power scored the Gustavus goals. Katie McCoy made 14 saves.
The Gusties were 3-for-6 on the power play and killed all five St. Scholastica power plays.
The No. 6-rated Gusties (18-3-2, 12-1-2) finish the regular season against St. Scholastica on Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink. Gustavus will host an MIAC playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Softball changes
With this weekend’s Emporia State Classic cancelled by weather, the Minnesota State softball team has rescheduled four games at Maryville, Missouri.
The Mavericks will take on Northwest Missouri State at 9 a.m. and Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the Mavericks will play Central Missouri at 1 p.m. and Northwest Missouri State at 3 p.m.
Kwik Trip softball
Bethany Lutheran is hosting a softball tournament over the next two weekends at the Maverick Sports Dome.
The Vikings will face Luther (2:15 p.m.) and Macalester (6:45 p.m.) on Saturday and St. Catherine’s (11:30 a.m.) and St. Olaf (1:45 p.m.) on Sunday.
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Vikings will play Wisconsin-River Falls (2:15 p.m.) and Wisconsin-Eau Claire (6:45 p.m.), then finish on Sunday, Feb. 27, with games against Wisconsin-Stout (7 a.m.) and Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1:45 p.m.).
Geistfeld honored
Bethany Lutheran senior Hanna Geistfeld was named first-team Academic All-District, as selected by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors Association.
This is the first time that Geistfeld has received this honor. She joins Abby Olson (2020) as the only Bethany women’s basketball players to earn the award.
Geistfeld is an elementary education major with a 3.56 grade-point average. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA at the current institution.
Geistfeld was the only selection from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. She will now be considered for Academic All-America honors.
UMAC pollsThe Bethany Lutheran softball team was the coaches’ choice to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship.
The Vikings were rated No. 1 in the preseason poll, getting 45 points and three first-place votes. Northwestern was second at 42 points and three first-place votes, and Wisconsin-Superior was third with 41 points and two first-place votes.
Bethany Lutheran was second last year and return two-time All-UMAC infielder and 2019 rookie of the year Zoe Kinakin, who batted .426 with 31 RBIs last season. The Vikings have their top seven hitters and one starting pitcher back.
The Bethany baseball team was selected second in the preseason coaches poll. Northwestern is No. 1, with six first-place votes. Bethany and Crown each received one first-place vote.
Bethany Lutheran won back-to-back UMAC tournament championships (2018, 2019) and returns five of its top hitters from last season and three starting pitchers. Three-time All-UMAC and All-Region selection Ross Buemer batted .342 with 29 RBIs and 16 stolen bases last season.
