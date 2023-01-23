MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey player Akito Hirose earned CCHA Defensive Player of the Week honors, it was announced Monday.
Hirose finished with four points in MSU's home sweep of Lake Superior State, recording a goal and an assist in each game. He scored the overtime winner in MSU's 3-2 victory Friday.
This is the second time Hirose has earned the CCHA weekly award this season. He's now third on MSU with 21 points (3-18—21).
MSU climbs in rankings
The Minnesota State men's hockey team is ranked No. 14 in both the latest USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls.
MSU, which swept Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday, was ranked No. 17 in both national polls last week.
The Mavericks are also No. 14 in the PairWise rankings.
Track rankings
The Minnesota State women's track and field team is No. 1 in the latest Central Region rankings, which were released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.
Pittsburg State was ranked No. 2. Winona State, the only other team from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, came in at No. 5.
The Minnesota State men's team was rated No. 4, behind Pittsburg State, Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Southern. Minnesota State Moorhead is No. 9.
The Mavericks will host the two-day Mark Schuck Open & Multi on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Omot honored
Former Minnesota Valley Lutheran standout Dunwa Omot was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division player of the week for men's basketball.
Omot, a sophomore at Southwest Minnesota State, averaged 27.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 54.8% from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range and 14 of 15 free throws in a pair of home victories. He tied his career high with 28 points in Saturday's win against Minnesota Duluth.
Omot leads the Mustangs in scoring at 16.2 points per game.
UMAC's best
Bethany Lutheran's Drew Sagedahl has been named the men's basketball player of the week by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Sagedahl averaged 32 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two wins last week at the Sports & Fitness Center.
He had 36 points, the most for a Bethany player since the 2015-16 season, and 11 rebounds in a double overtime win against Crown on Saturday.
For the weekend, he shot 57% from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, and made 9 of 9 free throws.
Bethany (15-3, 6-1 in UMAC) plays at Martin Luther on Saturday.
