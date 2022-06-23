EUGENE, ORE. — Minnesota State sophomore Makayla Jackson placed 16th in the long jump Thursday at the USA Track and Field National Championships.
Jackson went 17-feet-8 on her first jump, then scratched twice. She did not qualify in the top eight to advance to the finals.
Jackson finished third in the long jump at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships in May, earning first-team All-America honors with a jump of 20-4 1/2.
Jackson was also a member of Minnesota State's 4x100 relay that won the national championship, and she took first in the 100 dash in 11.66.
Pole vaulter Katelin Rains was the last Minnesota State female to compete at the USATF national championship when she did so in 2012.
New deal for Bahl
Minnesota State women's soccer coach Brian Bahl has agreed to a five-year contract extension.
Bahl has been at Minnesota State since 2013, putting together a 147-21-14 record. He's the program's winningest coach at 84.6%.
The Mavericks have played in the NCAA Tournament eight times with Bahl, winning the NCAA Central Region Championship in 2019. His teams have won four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and seven conference tournament titles. He was named the Northern Sun Coach of the Year in 2015.
Academic awards
The Mavericks had 27 players honored by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association for academic success.
To qualify for the CCHA All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have a grade-point average of at least 3.00 on a 4.00 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters or may qualify if overall GPA is at least 3.00 for all terms at the present institution.
Earning CCHA All-Academic honors were Wyatt Aamodt, Steven Bellini, Cade Borchardt, Andy Carroll, Tanner Edwards, Brendan Furry, Connor Gregga, Josh Groll, Will Hillman, Akito Hirose, Zach Krajnik, Jake Livingstone, Reggie Lutz, Benton Maass, Tony Malinowski, Dryden McKay, Jack McNeely, Andrew Miller, Sam Morton, Brendan Olson, Ondrej Pavel, Keenan Rancier, Ryan Sandelin, David Silye, Nathan Smith, Lucas Sowder Bennett Zmolek.
Eleven student-athletes qualified for the CCHA Scholar-Athlete Award with a GPA of 3.50 and above: Borchardt, Edwards, Furry, Lutz, Maass, Malinowski, McKay, McNeely, Morton, Pavel and Sandelin.
Marzinske honored
Bethany Lutheran's Jake Marzinske has been named to the NCAA Division III all-region team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
All-region recognition is given to the individuals with the top five times/marks in an event within a region and members of the top three relay teams. The UMAC competes in the North Region for men's and women's track and field.
Marzinske, the only UMAC athlete to qualify for the NCAA meet, ranked 13th in Division III in the triple jump and was third in the North Region with his mark of 48-feet-4 1/2. He finished 11th at the NCAA Championships.
