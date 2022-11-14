MANKATO — Sydney Langseth scored a pair of goals and an assist as Minnesota State defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire 7-1 in a nonconference women's hockey exhibition game Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Claire Butorac, Taylor Otremba, Kennedy Bobyck, Madison Mashuga and Brooke Bryant each scored a goal. Otremba also had two assists.
The Mavericks had a 34-9 advantage in shots on goal. Lauren Barbro and Alexa Berg combined to make eight saves.
The Mavericks (5-7-0, 3-7-0 in WCHA) have a home-and-home series with St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday.
Player of week
Minnesota State junior Malik Willingham has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division player of the week after helping the Mavericks' men's basketball team win a pair of games last weekend at the Central Region Challenge.
Willingham averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the two victories, shooting 45.2% from the field.
Minnesota State play a nonconference game at St. Cloud State on Tuesday.
Hockey signings
Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington announced Monday that six student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Minnesota State.
All signings are contingent upon admission to Minnesota State and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Clearinghouse. This year’s early signing class is comprised of three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender.
The forwards are Lauren Zawoyski of Edina, Ava Guillemette of Prior Lake and Kamryn Van Batavia of Luverne. The Mavericks also added defenders Jenessa Gazdik and JuliAnna Gazdik, both from Gentry Academy.
Goaltender Hailey Hansen of Blaine rounds out the early signings.
Power play
Gustavus Adolphus junior forward Brooke Power has been named the MIAC's player of the week for women's hockey.
Power had five points in a sweep of St. Scholastic last weekend. She had two goals and an assists in the 9-1 win Friday and had two assists in the 3-1 win Saturday.
The Gusties (5-0) host Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.