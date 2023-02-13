The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State freshman Natalie Bremer has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division player of the week for women’s basketball, the league announced Monday.
It’s the second player of the week honor this season for Bremer.
Bremer averaged 21.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in two games last weekend, shooting 70.8% from the field. She scored a career-high 26 points against Wayne State, making 10 of 12 shots from the field.
Minnesota State (21-3, 17-3 in Northern Sun), which holds a one-game lead in the South Division with the tiebreaker advantage, plays its last regular-season home game Thursday against Winona State.
Track rankings
The Minnesota State men’s team jumped back up to No. 2 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Division II Central Region rankings.
Pittsburg State continues to lead the regional rankings.
Minnesota State’s women’s team remained at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.
Minnesota State will finish the regular season by hosting the Maverick Invitational on Friday at Myers Field House.
Hockey up in polls
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team jumped a spot in both national polls this week, moving to No. 13 in the USCHO poll and No. 12 the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.
The Mavericks were off last weekend.
MSU (19-10-1, 14-7-1 in CCHA) plays at Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.
Track awards
Minnesota State juniors Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright have received Northern Sun track awards this week.
Cartwright was named the track athlete for the fourth time this season after winning the 200-meter dash (23.86) and 60 hurdles (8.07) at a home meet Friday. Her time in the 200 dash ranks second in Division II, while her 60 hurdles time tied her school record and leads Division II.
At another meet Saturday, she ran a 7.238 in the 60 dash, which is tied for first in Division II and is tied for sixth in DII history. She also ran on the 4x400 relay team that finished with a school record of 3:44.61, which ranks third in Division II.
Jackson was named the field athlete of the week for the second time this season.
She set program records in the long jump (20-feet-10 3/4) and 60 dash (7.235). She ranks first in both events in NCAA DII.
Jackson was also part of the 4x400 relay team.
Gustavus stars
Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey players Hailey Holland and Katie McCoy were both named MIAC athletes of the week on Monday.
Holland, a senior, scored six points in two victories over Concordia last weekend, becoming the 14th player in team history to reach 100 points in her career. She ranks 12th at Gustavus with 103 points in just 87 games. Holland has 14 goals and 13 assists this season.
McCoy, a senior goaltender, posted back-to-back shutouts in the sweep, to run her career total to 27, which is a team record and ranks second among all active NCAA goaltenders, men or women. She has a 0.80 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage this season.
Bethany athletes get awards
Bethany Lutheran’s Kayla Tobin was named the UMAC’s women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Stephanie Witbrod was the Field Athlete of the Week.
Tobin posted a time of 10:59 in the 3,000 meters on Saturday, only the third time a Bethany runner has gone under the 11-minute mark in the event.
Witbrod set a new school record in the triple jump (38-feet-2), the best mark in the UMAC this season. She also set a personal record in the weight throw (44-9), which ranks second in the UMAC.
