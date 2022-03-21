MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s handball teams won the combined national championship at the United States Handball Association tournament, held Feb. 23-27 at Springfield, Missouri.
It was the first time in 30 years that a university other than Missouri State or Lake Forest College has won the combined championship.
The top six players in each gender score toward the combined title. The final combined point total was 4,492 for Minnesota State, with Missouri State next at 4,489.
The Mavericks men’s team won the national championship, defeating Lake Forest 2,258-2,241. The women’s team finished as runner-up to Missouri State by a score of 2,289-2,234.
Minnesota State's top six men's players (and their ranking) were Ray Ure (3), Michael Gaulton (5), Luis Mendez (10), Andrew Christiansen (25), Joseph Lallier (25) and Jake Johnson (25).
The top six women for Minnesota State were Kendra Kaupa (10), Claire Hagstrom (13), Paige Kennedy (21), Molly Hlebichuk (21), Maddie Charbonneau (25) and Carmen Skyberg (25).
Gaulton finished his career as a four-time All-American. Ure also was named an All-American in his first national tournament.
Christiansen was named the most improved player of the tournament.
Hagstrom was a recipient of the Spirit of Handball award, which is given to two players who show respect, fairness/honesty, self-discipline and camaraderie during the tournament.
Spring football
The Minnesota State football team opens spring practice on Tuesday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The Mavericks will hold 14 practices April 21 with the annual spring game on March 23 at Blakeslee Stadium. Scrimmages will be held on April 2 and April 12.
The Mavericks were 6-5 last season.
MIAC's best
Gustavus Adolphus' Jack Hanson has been named the MIAC baseball player of the week, the league announced Monday.
Hanson, a senior first baseman, batted .615 (16 for 26) in six victories last week. He scored 15 runs and had 14 RBIs, hitting two doubles, one triple and two home runs.
The Gusties continue their spring trip in Tucson, Arizona, this week.
