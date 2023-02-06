MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team will be looking for its third consecutive championship at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, which begin Wednesday and run through Saturday at Fargo, North Dakota.
The prelims begin at 10 a.m., each day, with the finals following at 5:30 p.m. The prelims for the 1-meter diving event will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with prelims for the 3-meter diving at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The top three performers in each event, plus the two relays, will receive all-conference honors.
Carroll gets CCHA award
Minnesota State men's hockey player Andy Carroll was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week, it was announced Monday.
Carroll scored a goal in each of MSU's games against St. Thomas last weekend. He now has 17 points on the season (4-13—17).
This is the second time Carroll has won the award this season.
MSU (19-10-1, 14-7-1 in CCHA) will play Feb. 17-18 at Bemidji State.
Gilbert honored again
Minnesota State junior James Gilbert won the NSIC Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, it was announced Monday.
Gilbert, a long jumper, leaped 25-foot-6 in his second effort to win the event at the Ted Nelson Classic over the weekend. That mark broke a 15-year-old Myers Field House record.
It was Gilbert's third time winning the award this season.
Track stars
Bethany Lutheran's Jake Marzinske was named the men’s field athlete of the week by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference on Monday.
Marzinske took second place in the triple jump at Minnesota State's Ted Nelson Classic last weekend, setting a team record by going 47-feet-8.
Marzinske was the only Division III athlete in the triple jump, and his performance was the best in the UMAC this season.
Bethany's Stephanie Witbrod was named the women’s field athlete of the week after placing second in the triple jump at the Ted Nelson Classic. Her jump of 38-3/4 set a team record and is the best in the UMAC by nearly two meters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.