The Minnesota State Athletic Department will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day with four home events on Saturday.
The Mavericks women’s track and field team starts Saturday by hosting the Ted Nelson Classic at Myers Field House. Field events are scheduled for 10 a.m., with running events to begin at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the Minnesota State women’s hockey team hosts Minnesota Duluth at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The women’s basketball team follows with a game against Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. at Bresnan Arena.
The Minnesota State softball team hosts Missouri Western at 6:30 p.m. and Northwest Missouri State at 8:30 p.m. at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
As part of the celebration, Minnesota State is inviting all girls, eighth grade and under, to attend any events for free. Parents can register for discounted tickets to join their child at msumavericks.com/NGWSD until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
If interested in bringing a team to one of the events, contact Drew Lillig at andrew.lillig@mnsu.edu.
Minnesota State is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Silye honored
Minnesota State's David Silye has been named the CCHA forward of the week for his play in last weekend's 4-1 and 5-1 victories at Ferris State.
Silye scored three goals on just four shots on goal and had an assist. Silye won 20 of 29 faceoffs.
For the season, Silye has a team-high 20 goals and 31 points. This is the third time this season that Silye has earned the award.
No. 13-ranked Minnesota State (18-9-1, 13-6-1 CCHA) hosts St. Thomas on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Track rankings
The Minnesota State men's indoor track and field team moved up to No. 2 is this week's U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Regional rankings.
The Mavericks were No. 4 a week ago. Pittsburg State is No. 1.
The Minnesota State women's team remained at No. 1 in the region for the second straight week.
Minnesota State hosts the Ted Nelson Classic on Saturday at Myers Field House.
Cross country smarts
The Minnesota State women's cross country team earned NCAA Division II All-Academic Team recognition by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, with five student-athletes collecting Scholar Athlete of the Year accolades.
To qualify for All-Academic honors, a team must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, and compile a team score at their regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. The Mavericks met that threshold by posting a 3.64 GPA and placing third at the Central Regional Championships.
Makayla Bishop, Emily Cunningham, Mackenzie Gaherty, Amanda Montplaisir and MaKenna Thurston qualified for Scholar Athlete of the Year honors by having a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 30% at the regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.
The men's team was also named a Division II All-Academic Team, with Tanner Maier and Ray Ure named Scholar Athlete of the Year.
MIAC's best
Gustavus Adolphus sophomore Spencer Swanson has been named the MIAC player of the week for men's basketball after averaging 32.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in two conference victories last week.
Swanson scored a career-high 38 points in a 96-92 overtime win against Bethel on Wednesday, becoming just the fourth player in program history to score at least 38 points in a game.
On Saturday, he scored 27 points with 14 rebounds in a two-point win against Augsburg, posting his seventh double-double of the season.
Swanson is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 50.2% from the field.
